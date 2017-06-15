The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) has issued 30 second TV broadcast Public Service Announcements (PSAs) in English and in Spanish that urge the public to record their memories of their deceased veteran and to submit photos, diaries or journals of their deceased veteran to the Veterans History Project.

For more information visit our online press kit: http://3roads.com/presskit/veterans-history-project/

The PSAs are available to all broadcasting, print and social media organizations at no charge.

To download the HD TV broadcast versions of the PSAs, please go to the following FTP site:

FTP Server: ftp.3roads.com

Username: mediapass(at)3roads.com

Password: Pre$$Pa$$

Please email us at info(at)3roads.com to let us know if you've downloaded the PSAs.

Veterans History Project was created in 2000 by Congress as part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VHP's mission is to collect, preserve, and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war. VHP relies on volunteers to interview veterans to contribute to the permanent library collection by submitting audio and video interviews along with documentation. To learn more about the project and download the field kit visit http://www.loc.gov/vets.