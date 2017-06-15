PandaLabs, the antimalware laboratory at Panda Security today announced the release of their latest whitepaper, “Survival Guide for Million-Dollar Cyberattacks.” The whitepaper takes an in-depth look at cybercriminal activity, and makes cybersecurity recommendations for the banking sector.

A new phase in cybertheft

For more than a decade, attacks were aimed at the weakest link in the chain: the end user of online banking services. However, a new phase in cybertheft is beginning — attackers are stealing money directly from banks themselves, a tactic that brings in far greater sums of money, and in one fell swoop. The most striking case was the multi-million dollar cyberattack suffered by the Central Bangladesh Bank, a member of the SWIFT network, in which attackers succeeded in infecting the system and robbing the bank of $81 million. SWIFT reports that 20% of attacks perpetrated on their network resulted in financial success for the attackers.

To reinforce financial systems as much as possible, the European Union plans to carry out specific tests for the first time across the entirety of the European framework.

Evolution towards smartphone malware

The first attacks in this sector arose in the form of phishing and banking Trojans, with the aim of stealing the identity of victims in order to drain their accounts. Increasingly, online banking is carried out on smartphones. The variants of banking Trojans created specifically for these devices have multiplied accordingly.

Recommendations

Despite being a sector that uses the very best anti-malware solutions, advanced attacks can still compromise large amounts of sensitive information at financial institutions. Panda Security’s corporate security solution, Adaptive Defense, protects the data and sensitive information of financial institutions and their clients, detecting data leaks whether they come from malware or from the bank’s own employees. This is considered to be one of the most valued abilities in the sector.

