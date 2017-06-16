J. Robert Scott Awarded International Ombré Patent

Ziggurat Cabinet Ombré Mud The idea started with my interest in the transparent effect of watercolors, and I wanted to translate the concept of a seamless color transition to wood veneer

J. Robert Scott, Inc. is pleased to announce that Sally Sirkin Lewis, the company’s Founder and President has added an International Process Patent for her Ombré furniture finishing technique.

For almost 45 years, J. Robert Scott, Inc., the internationally known American luxury furniture and textile manufacturer, has earned the reputation as a respected source in the design community for hand-made furnishings. The Ombré finish process was introduced in 2010 after years in development, “The idea started with my interest in the transparent effect of watercolors, and I wanted to translate the concept of a seamless color transition to wood veneer,” explains Ms. Lewis.

The resulting finishes accentuate the inherent characteristics of the wood. With the Ombré process subtle gradients in the wood are visible in intensity and shade, from light to dark, producing a distinctive, individual effect on each veneer. The innovative concept had never been attempted as a decorative furniture finish prior to Ms. Lewis’ inventive achievement.

On September 10, 2013, The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the Utility Patent (U.S. Patent No. 8,529,984). Most recently, the International Process Patent Registration (No. 2412449) has been validated in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Turkey.

The Ombré finish is not limited by “design,” rather the finish can be applied to a range of furnishings and in various settings, including paneling in private aircraft, yachts, corporate and residential interiors.

ABOUT SALLY SIRKIN LEWIS AND J. ROBERT SCOTT, INC.

J. Robert Scott, Inc. the luxury home furnishings manufacturer was founded in 1972 in Los Angeles by Hall of Fame designer Sally Sirkin Lewis. The company was born out of Ms. Lewis’ desire to provide her clients with contemporary, well made furnishings that met her uncompromising standards of quality and beauty. Her understated, signature style has become known as “California Design.” To this day, she serves as the President of the company, which has established itself as an influential design force around the world, with company owned showrooms in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London, and representation in 22 cities in 11 countries.

Throughout her career, Ms. Lewis has been awarded more than 150 U.S. Design patents for her furnishings which are manufactured by hand in the 70,000 square foot factory in Inglewood, California. Through her guidance and direction, J. Robert Scott has gained recognition as an exceptional resource for custom design furniture. It is rare to find a company that can modify any of their existing items, or create an entirely new piece, tailored to the specific needs of their clientele. It is not unusual to see skilled craftsmen, many of whom have been with Ms. Lewis for more than 20 years, hand sewing the edges of a sofa or patiently applying gold leafing to a console. The techniques used are the traditional construction methods that date back to the Renaissance, these talented craftsmen are truly modern day artisans.

J. Robert Scott is well known in the interior design industry for utilizing rare and exotic veneers, as well as Shagreen, snake and goatskin parchment in the manufacturing of its products. The textile division offers a distinctive range of hand-woven silks, silk mohair, wools, velvets and JRS Superkidskin among nearly 700 couture-quality luxury fabrics, in the most appealing and contemporary colorways. Furniture and textiles designed by Sally Sirkin Lewis for J. Robert Scott are instantly recognized for their beauty and valued for their quality, the essence of the company’s commitment to producing “Furniture as an Art Form.”

For additional company and product information, please visit http://www.jrobertscott.com