Building on their longtime collaboration with MedPage Today, AMSA has partnered with MedPage Today’s sister-company for[MD], to launch the AMSA Mentorship Program, powered by for[MD]. The AMSA Mentorship Program, powered by for[MD], offers AMSA’s U.S. medical student members direct access to practicing physician mentors across the country with varying backgrounds. In addition to these physician mentors, students will receive curated content in key areas of interest deemed fundamentally important to medical students, such as: Preparing for the Match, Succeeding in Residency, Wellness Strategies, Test and Rotations, and Career Planning.

“Medical students routinely seek direct access to practicing physicians — recognizing they have invaluable experience, knowledge and insight to share that can help them navigate medical school and their career path,” said Jamie Thayer Scates, Chief Partnership Officer at AMSA.

“Through this program,” Jamie noted, “students will be able to engage in private, group discussions about topics and issues not addressed in medical school. Additionally, they will have the unique opportunity to connect one-on-one with physician mentors and dive deeper into specific areas of interest or receive guidance in a protected environment.”

“These physicians-in-training are already making critical decisions that will influence their careers, patient care and the entire health care ecosystem,” stated Greg Chang, founder of for[MD]. “The goal of the AMSA Mentorship Program is to equip these future physicians with the support and guidance they need to maximize their time in medical school and make better, informed decisions.”

To enhance the experience for students, for[MD], MedPage Today, and AMSA have recruited additional partners to offer access to related content and provide physician mentors. These partners include the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American College of Radiology, American Gastroenterological Association, the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and many more.

for[MD], a property of Everyday Health Professional, is the healthcare professional network. Founded by physicians and administrators, for[MD] partners with over 140 of the world's leading medical schools, societies, and training programs. for[MD] delivers industry-leading user engagement through a combination of technology, services, and data. To learn more, visit us at http://www.formd.com/our-solution.

MedPage Today, a property of Everyday Health Professional, is a leading digital provider of health news that reaches an audience of over 800,000 practicing U.S. physicians across numerous specialty areas. Our highly-tailored content experiences enable healthcare professionals to stay informed, receive tools that aid in their clinical practice, help make better decisions for their patients, and deliver better outcomes. To learn more, visit us at http://www.MedPageToday.com.

AMSA is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States. Founded in 1950, AMSA is a student-governed, non-profit organization committed to representing the concerns of physicians-in-training. To learn more about AMSA, our strategic priorities, or joining the organization, please visit us online at http://www.amsa.org.