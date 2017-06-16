Unirac, Inc. and PVComplete Partner To Integrate PV Design Software

PV Complete's PVCAD tool now includes Unirac's industry-leading ROOFMOUNT product line for streamlined quoting and solar designs done right in AutoCAD “We’re always working to develop tools that make designing, permitting and installing our racking solutions as user-friendly as possible, and our partnership with PVComplete is another exciting example of that commitment." - Ernest Gallegos, Unirac

Unirac, Inc., North America’s leading manufacturer of PV mounting systems, and PVComplete, the first CAD-based software solution specifically for solar, have partnered to integrate Unirac’s online design tool into PVComplete’s PVCAD software to help designers quote solar projects faster.

“We’re always working to develop tools that make designing, permitting and installing our racking solutions as user-friendly as possible, and our partnership with PVComplete is another exciting example of that commitment. We consider software development a key ingredient in our product roadmap for delivering the best possible design experience and we’re proud of what we’re able to provide with PVComplete,” states Ernest Gallegos, Senior Product Manager for Unirac, Inc.

Unirac pioneered solar design software when it introduced its U-Builder online design tool. Now PVComplete has incorporated U-Builder’s engineering and quoting functions into PVCAD to streamline the design, engineering and generation of a bill of materials for Unirac mounting solutions. For the first time, the solar industry has a CAD based solution for not only the layout but also the engineering and quoting of PV racking.

"PVComplete is proud to partner with Unirac as we take PVCAD to the next level. For the first time, users will be able to get instant ballast maps and engineering for PV racking components in PVCAD with the click of a button. Unirac’s commercial product portfolio gives our customers more options for module density and tilt, enabling optimized layout and energy production,” said PVComplete CEO, Claudia Eyzaguirre.

PVComplete contains geometries for Unirac’s ROOFMOUNT commercial flat roof product line: ROOFMOUNT Five-Degree Tilt (RM5), ROOFMOUNT Ten-Degree Tilt (RM10) and ROOFMOUNT Dual-Tilt (RMDT).

PVCAD accurately lays out ROOFMOUNT products and communicates directly with U-Builder through an API to seamlessly access:



Project-specific Bills of Materials

Ballast Distribution Maps

Project Engineering Reports

AutoCAD detail drawings & notes

To kick off the partnership, PVComplete is offering a discount on its PVCAD program for UNIRAC users, as well hosting an educational training webinar on June 21st, 2017. More information on this webinar, and the integration itself, is available at http://unirac.com/software/pvcomplete-integration and http://www.pvcomplete.com/pvcad

About Unirac:

Unirac provides innovative mounting solutions for solar photovoltaics. Recognized for excellence in product development, Unirac has a portfolio of industry leading residential, commercial and utility scale solutions. Our high quality, competitively priced products are enhanced by responsive customer support, integrated software solutions, robust engineering services, certified quality, and supply chain excellence. With over 15 years of customer service, Unirac is fast approaching 5GW of experience and more than 500,000 installations worth of knowledge. Partnering with Unirac leverages experience that makes a difference. For more information, visit http://www.unirac.com.

About PVComplete

PVComplete, an Oakland, California-based solar design-software provider, introduced PVCAD, the first and only CAD for solar. Powered by Autodesk technology, PVCAD rapidly accelerates solar project design and deployment. Solar designers, drafters and engineers use PVCAD to create comprehensive project designs for ground-mounted, rooftop, carport and sloped roof solar projects. For a monthly subscription, designers leverage all the benefits of AutoCAD, plus PVComplete’s layout, energy modeling, electrical diagrams, and equipment library. PVComplete has devised an intuitive solar design platform for solar designers who want the highest standard of prevision and accuracy. PVComplete is integrated into the AutoCAD environment; designers and engineers get solar specific design tools without having to learn a new software. For more information, visit: PVComplete.com or call 1-567-249-9667.

Media Contact: Greg Barnes

Director of Strategic Marketing

Unirac, Inc.

1411 Broadway Boulevard NE

Albuquerque, NM 87102

T: 505-462-2160

E: gregb(at)unirac(dot)com