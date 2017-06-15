CIC™ is Proud to Showcase their Resident Screening at NAA

booth #2901 at NAA 2017 To enter, multifamily executives and property managers are encouraged to add CIC™ (booth #2901) to their MyNAA Planner or subscribe to the Resident Screening Blog.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, is excited to announce that they will be showcasing their resident screening services at the National Apartment Association’s (NAA) 2017 Education and Conference and Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia. This is alongside their live demo of their new property management software, CICTotal Manager™, and the company’s giant Kate Spade giveaway at their booth on June 22nd & 23rd.

With over 30 great years of experience, CIC™ has developed the strongest line of defense when filling vacancies. With credit information provided directly from the 3 major credit bureaus, over 36 million records in their growing eviction database, and criminal records from all 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) from the local and national level, CIC™’s resident screening gives the best information to empower property management companies and apartment associations across the U.S. With their U.S.-based FCRA certified staff and 24/7 technical support, the company is confident they’ll wow NAA members and esteemed guests with The Power of Decision.

To gear up for the show at the Georgia World Congress Center, CIC™ is giving away an additional Kate Spade handbag to one lucky winner. To enter, multifamily executives and property managers are encouraged to add CIC™ (booth #2901) to their MyNAA Planner or subscribe to the Resident Screening Blog.

CIC™ is eager to share their passion for best-in-class resident and employment screening, and property management solutions at the show. The company welcomes participants to stop by booth #2901 to enter to win one of the three Kate Spade handbags they’re raffling away, view their demo of CICTotal Manager™, and chat about resident screening quality.