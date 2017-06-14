CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, announces a new four-part case series on two of the most common psychiatric disorders, bipolar disorder (BD), and schizophrenia. In this series, supported by an educational grant from Allergan, expert faculty will go in-depth with the case study answering your questions while offering evidence, guidelines, and quality measures for collaborative strategies to optimally care for patients with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The four patient cases will each feature two individual Q&A sessions and CMEO encourages clinicians to participate in both, as the questions will be different in each session.

The series will begin on June 20, 2017 at 12:00pm ET with Bipolar Disorder with Mixed Features – Q&A Session 1, presented by Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, with Q&A Session 2 premiering on Friday, June 23 at 3:00pm ET. Dr. McIntyre will continue the series with Bipolar Disorder with Residual Symptoms – Q&A Session 1 on Thursday, June 29, at 3:00pm ET, and wraps up the bipolar disorder half of this four-part series with Q&A Session 2 on Thursday, July 6 from 3:00pm – 3:30pm ET.

John M. Kane, MD, will host the first of the next four Q&A sessions on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 12:00pm, beginning with Treatment Challenges in Schizophrenia – Q&A Session 1, with Q&A Session 2 premiering Thursday, July 13 from 3:00pm – 3:30pm ET. The next live webcast, Cognitive Dysfunction in Schizophrenia – Q&A Session 1, will launch on Tuesday, July 25th at 12:00pm ET, with Q&A Session 2 bringing the four-part series to a close on Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 12:00pm – 12:30pm ET.

Clinicians can pre-register for these activities for free at the links above or at http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.

CME Outfitters develops and distributes live, recorded and web-based, outcomes- and evidence-based educational activities to thousands of clinicians each year and offers expert accreditation and outcome services for non-accredited organizations. CME Outfitters focuses on delivering education to specialty audiences, with strong expertise in neuroscience, inflammatory, infectious, and autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disease.

