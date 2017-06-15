We’re seeing what a toll mental illness can take on employees in terms of things like productivity, performance and morale, and finding that it’s just as important to integrate options like EAPs.

Understanding the growing need to focus on mental health in the workplace, Cypress Benefit Administrators is offering its employer-clients a forward-thinking Employee Assistance Program (EAP) solution through a partnership with CuraLinc Healthcare.

The third party administrator (TPA) is seeing first-hand the value EAPs bring to employees and employers as a benefit option, and the company is pleased by the results these programs are having so far.

“When employers develop health plans, it can be easy to narrow the focus to elements related to physical health,” said Tom Doney, president and CEO of Cypress. “We’re seeing what a toll mental illness can take on employees in terms of things like productivity, performance and morale, and finding that it’s just as important to integrate options like EAPs.”

Cypress chose to partner with CuraLinc because of the smart, well-designed structure its EAP programs offer, including:



Confidential assistance

24/7 help from qualified professionals

Appropriate channels and technology – move from face-to-face sessions only to those that incorporate web, mobile and e-consults

Clinical follow-ups throughout the assistance process

Data monitoring

Focus on specific initiatives by workplace

CuraLinc reports that each case has an average cost of $622 for outpatient mental health counseling and consists of just six sessions. In 34.4% of cases, participants were considered to be severely or moderately depressed when they first reached out for assistance. This rate lowers to 4.9% after an EAP is implemented.

“These numbers really highlight how well an EAP can work when designed and communicated properly,” Doney said. “It’s a small price to pay to receive critical support with mental health issues and realize such substantial results.”

Along with those statistics, CuraLinc notes that after 30 days into the EAP program, nearly 81% of employees report working at a “high” level of productivity. This is a 55% improvement from the productivity levels shared at the start. Another notable statistic: 36.6% of EAP participants report misusing alcohol before seeking assistance, but this number drops to 7.3% after.

Overall, the EAP program through CuraLinc has a 4.9 to 1 average ROI.

