Users Spoke, Artwork Archive Listened

Artwork Archive Announces Major Software Upgrade

Denver, CO—Artwork Archive has announced the most significant upgrade in over five years, enhancing the platform to become the most advanced and secure art inventory management system on the market.

“Over the last five years, we have turned to our artists for their candid insight into what they want in a studio and inventory management system,” said John Feustel, Co-Founder of Artwork Archive. “Exceptional products come from exceptional users and nothing has helped guide this latest release more than direct user feedback.”

The new version, driven almost entirely by user feedback, is not only faster and easier to use than any previous version but also boasts many improvements to existing features as well as some notable additions.

Enhanced show and competition tracking, along with the Artist Schedule, now lets artists stay on top of all their important dates and deadlines. Artists struggling with year-end tax reporting and sales tracking are now armed with tools that dramatically simplify that process. Edition and Print tracking has been greatly expanded to handle the different formats modern-day artists work in as well as the rapid rise in the sale of prints.

With these changes, Artwork Archive solidifies its place as the best tool for professional artists to manage their inventory and career.

Justin Anthony, Co-Founder of Artwork Archive said, “This is just the start. This new release lays the groundwork for game-changing improvements and integrations that are purpose built to give artists the tools they need to make a living doing what they love.”

To learn more about the new release, expansion plans, or anything else related to this release, please contact Justin Anthony by email, justin(at)artworkarchive.com or visit the website at http://www.artworkarchive.com.

About Artwork Archive: Artwork Archive is an industry-leading art inventory management tool used by artists, collectors and organizations around the world to organize and manage their artwork.