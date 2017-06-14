Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Barbara T. Kaplan, Global Tax Practice co-chair and New York Tax Practice chair, will participate in the New York University School of Professional Studies 9th Annual Tax Controversy Forum, June 15-16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The forum brings together government and private practitioners to compare perspectives on a variety of topics involving federal tax audits, appeals, and litigation.

Kaplan will speak on the panel, "What’s Happening Now with NY State Civil Tax Enforcement,” on June 15. The panel of public and private practitioners will discuss New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s current programs and priorities.

Kaplan, named one of the top 50 women lawyers in New York City by Super Lawyers magazine, focuses her tax litigation practice on domestic and foreign corporations, partnerships, and individuals in federal, state, and local tax examinations, controversies and litigation, including administrative and grand jury criminal tax investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice

To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig’s multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.