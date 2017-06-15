Centered Yoga: Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand

Yoga is well known for its health benefits. As more people globally become interested in improving their health, the demand for yoga classes continues to increase.

Centered Yoga is excited to offer its 18th year of the industry standard 200-hour yoga teacher training program in Thailand, where students can learn advanced yoga techniques in beautiful and serene surroundings.

For prospective yoga teachers and advanced students with a strong commitment to yoga, the 200-hour program is a foundation course for yoga practice. The intensive program lasts for four weeks. This is nearly double the amount of time of standard teacher training courses, so it provides participants with more knowledge and experience than other programs. This program is accredited by the Yoga Alliance.

To date, Centered Yoga has provided advanced yoga training to more than 1,200 students. In its 18th year, Centered Yoga has the expertise to and track record to provide exemplary advanced yoga training.

Paul Dallaghan once again leads the 200 hour training programs. As the founder of Centered Yoga, he has had the opportunity to train many highly regarded yoga teachers and experts. His current work with Emory University is helping to merge the fields of yoga and science.

Participants should expect to learn about a wide range of topics, including yoga philosophy, human anatomy, physiology, asana, vinyasa, and spiritual practices.

Upcoming Dates for the 2017 200 Hour Teacher Training Program in Thailand



August 5 to September 2, 2017

October 28 to November 25, 2017 (Early Bird Saving Ends: August 29, 2017)

To learn more and register, visit: http://www.centeredyoga.com/yoga-teacher-training.html

About Centered Yoga

Centered Yoga (http://www.centeredyoga.com) is Asia’s leading yoga teacher training institute. Early discounts for training are available for those who book well in advance. The residential training for Centered Yoga is located on Koh Samui, Thailand at Samahita Retreat. For participants who book early, an early bird discount is available. All prospective students should email info(at)centeredyoga.com with any questions.