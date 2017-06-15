Our extensive experience and success in providing AMANDA as the Enterprise Platform for Governments will help the Michigan Gaming Control Board streamline processes, reduce risk and improve customer service.

CSDC Systems today announced it will provide the AMANDA platform as a key workflow automation engine for a digital government solution led by Unisys to enable the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to more easily and effectively license and regulate gaming activities in the state.

The MGCB serves the citizens of Michigan by performing licensing, regulation and oversight activities for casinos, horse racing and "millionaire party" charitable gaming. Under the five-year, multimillion dollar contract, CSDC and Unisys will create a modern, collaborative operating environment that digitizes the MGCB's records and documents. As a result, MGCB employees will more easily locate and share – both internally and with the public – information needed to oversee gaming in the state. The new solution will replace numerous disparate, legacy systems.

Residing in the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, the solution integrates the AMANDA enterprise platform with the Unisys InfoImage CMS. This will enable MGCB employees to capture, manage, store and easily access any content required for cases, inquiries and process-centric work, regardless of data structure or document origination. CSDC and Unisys will configure the AMANDA Enterprise Platform to support a broad variety of activities associated with licensing and regulating casinos, horse racing and "millionaire party" charitable gaming events.

"CSDC looks forward to working with our Unisys partner to ensure the State of Michigan can more easily oversee and regulate gaming to protect the security of all participants as well as revenues," said Klee Kleber, CEO at CSDC. "Our extensive experience and success in providing AMANDA as the Enterprise Platform for Governments will help the Michigan Gaming Control Board streamline processes, reduce risk and improve customer service, while cutting the costs and paperwork burdens of maintaining numerous, disparate legacy systems."

“We identified a new information management system as a key element of our agency’s strategic plan for continuous improvement,” said Richard Kalm, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. “Our agency requires up-to-date information technology tools to achieve customer service excellence through effective application of Michigan gaming and horse racing laws and regulations.”

For more information on CSDC and AMANDA, visit: http://www.csdcsystems.com

For more information on Unisys Business Solutions for Governments and Regulated Industries, visit: http://www.unisys.com/offerings/application-services

For more information on the Michigan Gaming Control Board, visit: http://www.michigan.gov/mgcb/

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit http://www.unisys.com.

About CSDC

CSDC provides automation software to government agencies, with the most flexible platform on the market backed by a modern mobile and web user experience and highly responsive support delivery. With more than 20 years of experience in developing their Amanda platform, the company helps government agencies operate more efficiently and effectively by automating Licensing, Permits, Compliance, and Freedom of Information requests.



Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, CSDC offers Amanda, a comprehensive case management and process automation platform that can be configured as private cloud, SaaS, or on-premise.



Amanda’s Land Management solution includes planning, building permits, inspections and code enforcement modules. Amanda’s Licensing solution enables municipalities to manage business and professional licensing, business registration, agricultural licensing, gaming licensing and vehicle and driver licensing. Amanda’s Freedom of Information solution allows agencies to log, route, manage and report on all requests, improving responsiveness and security while ensuring compliance with regulations and reporting.



More than 350 government and regulatory agencies across North America use the Amanda platform to enhance service delivery and provide on-line and mobile access for their citizens. Client examples include the State of Ohio, the State of Michigan, Orange County Florida, the City of San Jose (California), the City of Austin (Texas) and the City of Toronto Ontario. For more information, visit: http://www.csdcsystems.com