Trextel Selects Marsden Marketing as Agency of Record

Marsden Marketing, an integrated B2B digital marketing and PR firm with a track record of driving demand generation for technology companies, has been chosen by tech solutions provider Trextel to support the company’s growth trajectory.

“We are in an aggressive expansion mode, making major investments across the business, including doubling our sales team,” said John Thompson, executive vice president of sales for Trextel, which is based in Duluth, Georgia. “We were looking for a marketing partner with proven success in both strategy and execution of demand generation programs for companies in our space. Marsden Marketing demonstrated that they understood our business and brought both the vision and the expertise to create and support our revenue goals.”

Trextel specializes in the design, deployment and management of complex enterprise networks for clients with far-flung, dispersed physical locations. Marsden Marketing, recently named one of Atlanta’s 50 largest advertising and marketing agencies, has been engaged to transform Trextel’s digital marketing presence, providing strategic planning and messaging, creating a new website, developing content and executing integrated marketing campaigns to generate and nurture leads.

“With their new global headquarters and expanding nationwide services footprint, Trextel is in an exciting phase of their business,” said Anne Marsden, principal and founder of Marsden Marketing. “We’re looking forward to working with the Trextel team to create a lead generation engine that fuels their growth.”

About Marsden Marketing

B2B companies seek out Marsden Marketing’s results-focused expertise as a full-service digital marketing agency that integrates digital marketing and PR to accelerate clients’ brand positioning and propel their lead generation programs. Based in Atlanta, Marsden is the first Hubspot Platinum Partner in Georgia and continues to be recognized for its B2B marketing expertise. The company recently won a Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category for Women in Business, and earned eight awards for its digital, public relations and integrated marketing work in the 2017 Hermes Creative Awards competition. For more information, contact us at 678.369.0019 or visit http://www.marsdenmarketing.com.

About Trextel

Trextel designs, deploys and manages multi-location enterprise networks for many of North America’s largest companies, enabling them to roll out new technology quickly to drive growth and capture market share. Organizations with critical business operations in dispersed locations rely on Trextel to manage every aspect of their complex, multi-vendor technology environments with solutions including converged voice, data, video, surveillance, point of sale and digital signage. From technology retrofits to new store build-outs for organizations needing to rapidly scale, our experienced engineers and 5,000+ field technicians design and deploy to our customers’ exacting specifications, reducing their costs in both deployment and support. Our managed services organization is dedicated to delivering service excellence and guaranteed SLAs for the critical networked devices our customers depend on. Trextel has built its reputation as a solution provider that delivers on promises, giving customers peace of mind and more time to focus on serving their own customers.