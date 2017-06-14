UtahRealEstate.com Joins Homes.com® MLS Partnership Program

...trust is built when motives are clear.

Homes.com®, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, has announced that UtahRealEstate.com, Utah’s largest Multiple Listing Service, will join Homes.com’s MLS Partnership Program. UtahRealEstate.com provides MLS services to over 94% of Utah’s REALTORS® and serves much of Southeastern Idaho.The new partnership will offer UtahRealEstate.com’s 14,000 members and over 17,000 listings free exposure to Homes.com’s audience of more than 14 million monthly transaction-ready consumers. Homes.com will also provide UtahRealEstate.com members access to the Homes.com Connect Lead System.

The Homes.com MLS Partnership Program is committed to the responsible display of listing information by always promoting the listing agent and brokerage prominently on their listing detail pages, and always routing consumer inquiries directly to the listing agent.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, “Our board of directors was very impressed by Homes.com’s MLS Partnership program and the transparency and professionalism they exhibited in working with UtahRealEstate.com. We look forward to our partnership and to providing Homes.com’s helpful tools to our members.”

The benefits provided by Homes.com’s MLS partnership Program include:

Prominent Branding - Clear attribution and branding for the listing agent and broker on listing detail pages.

Consumer Leads - All leads generated from listing detail pages are emailed directly to the listing agent.

MLS Branding - Prominent branding for UtahRealEstate.com as the trusted source of the listing information.

Direct Links - All listings on Homes.com can include “deep links” back to the broker’s or MLS’s website, UtahRealEstate.com.

The Homes.com Partnership Program also includes all of the features of the Homes.com Connect Lead System:

Contact, Lead, & Task Manager - Manage contacts and leads in one central platform.

Central Lead Management - Aggregate leads from various sources into one central lead management system.

Email Campaigns - Instantly add prospects to drip email campaigns.

Social Prospecting - Aggregate contacts from major social networks.

Agent and Broker Profiles - Prominent Homes.com branding with contact information, biographies, and links to agent and broker websites.

Homes.com’s Q&A - Instantly connect with consumers asking real estate questions in local markets.

Reports - Gain insights through business intelligence reports.

“Homes.com’s focus is to connect transaction-ready consumers with brokers and agents while providing the most accurate listing data possible to consumers searching for their next home,” said David Mele, president of Homes.com. “The Homes.com MLS Partnership Program is our commitment to the real estate industry that we use data in a responsible manner. Simply put, that means trust is built when motives are clear.”

For more information on the benefits Homes.com can provide MLS’s and their members, visit http://connect.homes.com/mls/.

About Homes.com

Homes.com is a leading provider of real estate marketing and media services, including brand advertising, property listing exposure and syndication, search engine marketing and instant response lead generation. Homes.com Connect offers the real estate industry’s first-ever all-inclusive marketing platform for agents and brokers featuring single-login convenience. Homes.com is visited by over 14 million consumers each month to search nearly four million properties for sale or rent, to locate real estate agents in their area, and to find useful home buying tips. For more information, visit http://www.Homes.com.

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the largest Multiple Listing Service in the state of Utah and a leading provider of real estate technology. The company runs one of the most trafficked real estate websites in Utah and serves approximately 14,000 professional subscribers and 12 million consumers each year.