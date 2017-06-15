OMC Releases State of Email Tracking Report

One More Company (OMC), the technology company behind email intelligence solution Senders and auto-updating address book service Evercontact, today announced a state of email tracking report of over 1.5 billion client emails processed globally since July 2015. Email tracking is a method that monitors an email’s delivery to its recipient.

According to the report, consumers often experience information overload but are becoming more educated on email tracking and privacy issues. OMC evaluated email tracking information, along with the types of emails consumer receive and how often they receive them, in order to prepare this report. OMC takes its client privacy policy seriously. None of the emails that OMC has processed have been read or stored.

OMC’s report found that twice as many conversational emails were tracked in 2017, since 2015, likely due to the increased amount of free tracking services. The report also found that 40.6% of all emails in 2017 were tracked.

Types of emails that are tracked:

31% of all emails are conversational and 16% of those emails were tracked in 2017, up from 10% that were tracked in 2016 and 5% that were tracked in 2015

85% of all emails that consumers receive are either newsletters, marketing materials, transactional or notifications in nature. A whopping 99% of these emails are tracked by the companies sending the material.

45% of conversational emails contain a signature from the sender

Email frequency:

Number of emails per day:

Personal accounts receive on average of 11 emails per day

Work accounts receive on average of 80 emails per day

Busiest days of the week for email are Tuesdays and Thursdays (equal volume)

Quietest days of the year to send an email are Christmas (12/25) and New Year’s Day (1/1)

The list of top tracking software being used, in order, is:

Sidekick

Streak

Mailtrack

Yesware

Mixmax

SalesforceIQ

The list of top tracking companies being used, in order, is:

Mailchimp

Facebook

Linkedin

Twitter

Amazon

Florian Seroussi, CEO of OMC, stated, “Our report demonstrates that email is still the primary means of communication in the workplace. Marketers will most likely reach out to their customers now through email, rather than instant messenger. The rise of chatbots has not affected the volume of email in the workplace.”

Another powerful shift in business communication is the development of team-focused messaging systems, specifically Slack, which allow for the creation of infinite channels to discuss various projects or topics as well messaging to specific users. While this has dramatically cut down internal email communication, the best way to capture the attention of customers, both enterprise or direct consumers, is still via email.

OMC provides users more control over their inboxes with key features such as real-time contextual information injected in incoming emails independent of the app or email client used, safe untracking, smart integrations, real-time contact book updates, and the ability to export data to a CRM.

Evercontact recently released a beta version of its new product ContactRescue in April. Due to popular demand and success, the product will soon be offered as a standalone product in July. ContactRescue turns your emails into instant contacts by putting AI to work by gathering complete contact data from email signatures. The service is ideal for anyone who is changing jobs, getting a new phone or too busy to update their address book.

OMC is devoted to ensuring user privacy and data security by never saving emails on our servers during enhancement or collection processes, and never sharing data without express user permission. Access to email accounts and other information can be revoked at any time.

