Over Last weekend, out of an abundance of caution, Pork King Sausage, Inc., a New York, New York meat producer, decided to voluntarily recall approximately 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link product due to the possible inclusion of milk. The issue was discovered when the Company received a notice from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the Company received and used in the recalled products may potentially contain milk. As the bread crumbs may potentially contain milk, the Company has decided to conduct a voluntary precautionary recall of products containing the bread crumbs.

The raw sausage link products were produced on various dates from February 16 through June 2, 2017. The following products are subject to the voluntary precautionary recall:

10-lb. boxes of “BRITISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot code 03143.

5-lb. boxes of “PORK KING IRISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot codes 2153, 2146, 2139, 3138, 3103, 1076, 2076, 1069, 2069,3067, 1062, 2062, 3061, 1055, 2055, 1047, 2047 and 3047.

The products subject to the voluntary recall bear establishment number “Est. 4396” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and institutional locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The issue was discovered on June 6, 2017 when the Company received notification from an ingredient that bread crumbs provided to the Company that were used in the recalled products subject to the voluntary recall may contain milk. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a physician.

Pork King Sausage, Inc. has been in the meat producing business for over fifty years with no prior recalls or safety issues with any of its products.

Consumers with questions about the voluntary recall may contact the company manager, Sean McGonigle at (917) 440-8098. Media with questions about the voluntary recall can contact can contact Caroline Andoscia at (917) 207-4060 and caroline(at)andoscia.com. For further information, please visit http://www.kingrecall.com.