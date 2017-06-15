Paty, Inc. Announces Acquisition of New ICM, LP.

“We are excited about this opportunity to combine two long-time brands; leveraging more than 130 years of experience in American-Made apparel manufacturing.”

Paty, Inc. would like to announce the acquisition of long-time apparel manufacturer, New ICM, LP, of El Campo, Texas. New ICM, originally founded in 1948, specializes in the manufacture and distribution of popular brands such as, Laura Dare Sleepwear, IC Collections, BullRed Fishing Apparel, The Children’s Hour, and IC Workwear. New ICM will continue to operate out of its fully integrated 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, complete with an accredited CPSC testing lab. Paty, Inc. CEO, Derrick Veillon, states, “We are excited about this opportunity to combine two long-time brands, leveraging more than 130 years of experience in American-Made apparel manufacturing.”

Paty Children’s Apparel and New ICM brands are available at fine children’s boutiques and large retailers across the country. To learn more visit: http://www.patyinc.com or http://www.newicm.com

About Paty, Inc.

Paty Inc. is a Houston based children’s apparel manufacturing company. A leader in the infant apparel industry, they are renowned for handmade baby gowns, layettes, and newborn sets. Paty, Inc. is a family owned business that prides itself on providing outstanding service and high-quality products.