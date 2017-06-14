Cover of the 2017 Franklin County Visitors Guide This full-color 76-page publication highlights the area and is a handy way for visitors to find what to do, where to go, where to dine and where to stay in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau has announced the wrap-up of their 2017 Visitors Guide, their largest and most inclusive publication to help visitors explore Franklin County!

Featuring over 100 beautiful full-color photographs, the 2017 Visitors Guide will be distributed throughout the United States and Canada to share the beauty of Franklin County and invite visitors to do, dine and stay. With a year-long circulation, the guide will be seen along rest-stops off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, AAA centers, The Pennsylvania Welcome Center off Interstate 81, and of course, local businesses, shops, restaurants and more in Franklin County.

The cover of the guide features a panoramic view of the countryside the Irvine Memorial Chapel of Mercersburg Academy, taken by Utan Kocaturk as part of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau’s photo contest. Additional photographs were by Larry Laird, Riannon Atkins-Smith, Jared Kofsky, Christine Forsythe, Sandy Decker and the staff of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

The guide includes sections such recreation, arts & entertainment, dining, shopping, history, festivals, family fun and fresh food & markets. This free guide also contains an extensive and comprehensive directory of local businesses and area services to help the new and returning visitor as well as families or individuals moving to Franklin County.

Special sections in this year’s guide includes features on the the Civil War in Franklin County, fishing, year-round outdoor recreation, road trips, and much more!

For your own copy of the 2017 Visitors Guide, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 or stop by the office at 37 South Main Street Suite 100 in downtown Chambersburg. An online version of the guide is available here.

