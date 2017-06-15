Prof. Mitchel P. Goldman, MD, Chairman of the CALECIM® Professional Medical Advisory Board I’m honored to be part of CALECIM®’s medical board and look forward to our work and the exciting results that are about to unfold.

Singapore bio-tech firm CellResearch Corporation, which manufactures a unique skin care line called CALECIM® Professional, is proud to work with San Diego-based and highly acclaimed skin rejuvenation expert Dr. Mitchel Goldman, who will be Chairman of the CALECIM® Professional Medical Advisory Board. This exciting relationship will allow CALECIM® Professional and Dr. Goldman (a pioneer in skin rejuvenation and research) to collaborate on a variety of projects, including clinical trials and new product development.

Gavin Tan, CEO of CellResearch Corporation, which owns CALECIM® Cosmeceuticals, says of the partnership: “This is exciting news for both CALECIM® and CellResearchCorp. With Dr. Goldman, we’re partnered with the ‘grandfather’ of growth factors, if you will, and our research aims to provide patients with a solution for a variety of skin concerns.”

Dr. Goldman adds, “I’m selective when I collaborate, but making the decision to affiliate with CALECIM® was a no-brainer. CALECIM® Professional is particularly exciting because of the extensive body of science behind it. This is the first time that cord lining stem cells – or stem cells in general – are being truly utilized in skincare health. Initial observations of the effects of CALECIM® on the skin have been very encouraging, and I see incredible potential. I’m honored to be part of CALECIM®’s medical board and look forward to our work and the exciting results that are about to unfold.”

As the founder of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology in San Diego, Co-Founder of SkinMedica, and author of numerous textbooks, publications, and public lectures, Dr. Goldman is considered the foremost expert in both the research and cosmetic utility of growth factors: proteins that help keep the skin healthy and firm. The skin care products created by CALECIM® Professional are considered cosmeceuticals because they have both cosmetic and therapeutic properties created with a unique combination of powerful proteins and growth factors that have multiple benefits for the skin. These powerful proteins and growth factors, derived from the culture of cord lining extract, utilize CellResearchCorp’s unique stem cell technology and are versatile enough to treat various skin concerns.

“Repairing skin elasticity and improving skin density are very difficult goals, especially for a topical application. But there has been visible evidence that CALECIM® Professional can work effectively on improving signs of aging that are hard to address, such as skin laxity and poor skin tone,” Says Mr. Tan. “Amazingly, this stem cell treatment comes from the outer lining of the umbilical cord. The umbilical cord extract is a protein-rich formula that stimulates the skin’s self-healing properties and nourishes the skin to help it look and feel younger. We are currently conducting a clinical trial using Multi-Action Cream from the CALECIM® Professional line to further research its effects on skin density, elasticity, and pigmentation.”

Dr. Goldman is conducting an Institutional Review Board approved clinical trial using CALECIM® Professional Multi-Action Cream for presentation at upcoming medical conferences and publication in peer-reviewed medical literature. In addition, this affiliation will lead to the co-development of CALECIM® technology and application in clinics, as well as the co-development of CALECIM® Professional product range, and to further global education of growth factor technology in skincare.

Dr. Goldman will be travelling to Asia in the fall of 2017 to present his findings before returning to the U.S. to present CALECIM® Professional to the American market. To learn more about the exciting partnership between CALECIM® Professional and Dr. Goldman, please visit https://calecimprofessional.com/.

“The CALECIM® Professional skin care line is backed by an extensive body of science,” Mr. Tan says. “The elasticity and tone of the skin shows noticeable improvement, not always easy for an anti-aging treatment. CALECIM® Cosmeceuticals is very excited about this partnership because it’s going to help us spread the word on the benefits of our unique stem cell derived proteins and growth factors in skin care treatment.”

CellResearch Corporation is a Singapore-based biotech company that discovered a rich and abundant source of stem cells in the umbilical cord lining in 2004. This novel and significant discovery is patent protected in 41 territories world-wide. Apart from CALECIM® Cosmeceuticals, another line of business that CellResearchCorp owns is called CordLabs, which licenses cord lining stem cell banking technology to cord blood and tissue banks. CellResearchCorp is also actively formulating a cord lining stem cell-based wound-healing drug that is currently undergoing USFDA trials for use on chronic diabetic wounds and other hard-to-heal wounds. The company uses its patents to enhance collaborations with research groups in the U.S. and around the world. This allows CellResearchCorp's proprietary stem cell technology to achieve its full potential as a platform to treat a wide-range of diseases, including those of the skin, brain, heart, and cornea.

More information on CellResearchCorp can be found at http://www.cellresearchcorp.com/.