Rentec Direct Announces Tech Mastery Scholarship Recipients

Rentec Direct's announces the recipients of the Tech Mastery Scholarship pursuing a degree in computer science. The Tech Mastery Scholarship from Rentec Direct is offered to college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, technology or a related field.

Rentec Direct, a leading online property management software company, is excited to announce the most recent recipients of the Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship. Evan Schweikert from Oregon State University and Andrew Smith from Montana State University each received a $500 scholarship through the program.

The Tech Mastery Scholarship is offered to college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, technology or a related field. Rentec Direct hopes the opportunity will assist students in achieving their academic dreams and future goals in technology.

“Technology is constantly changing and adapting, thanks to new ideas and innovations from the fresh minds of the industry,” says Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. “As an internet-based company, Rentec Direct is directly impacted by changing technology. We want to support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers, and we have found one of the best ways to do this is to encourage academic achievement through a scholarship program.”

Evan Schweikert will be a freshman at Oregon State University this fall, and plans to major in Computer Science. In 2014, Evan started his own technology consulting business to help his community fix their computers, develop workflows and learn new software. Evan’s dream job is to be a software engineer for Apple.

Andrew Smith will be a freshman at Montana State University, Bozeman in the fall and plans to major in Computer Science. Andrew has published two books, as well as a Montana Drivers Training App currently utilized by the State of Montana Department of Driver’s Education. He hopes to become a Software Engineer of Artificial Intelligence.

To read the award-winning essays for the 2017 Tech Mastery Scholarship, visit RentecDirect.com.

The next deadline for the Tech Mastery Scholarship is October 21, 2017. To apply, visit RentecDirect.com/scholarship.

About the Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship

Rentec Direct will offer up to four $500.00 scholarships per year to outstanding college students pursuing an education in Computer Science, software development or other closely related fields of study. For more information about eligibility, requirements, and upcoming deadlines visit Rentec Direct’s Tech Mastery Scholarship page.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more.