Woolpert has been re-selected by the city of Dayton to provide as-needed consulting and engineering services for the Dayton International Airport and the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. The three-year contract, which was approved Wednesday and runs through 2019, is valued at up to $12 million.

Woolpert will provide planning, design, geospatial technology, environmental, construction and financial consulting services to these airports. Woolpert currently is working on projects that include engineering design and programming related to the Terminal Modernization Program, terminal HVAC design and construction upgrades, and enterprise asset management and GIS support.

These projects may be funded with state, local and federal grants or other sources of capital.

Woolpert Program Director Greg Shuttleworth said the firm is excited to continue its work with the Dayton Department of Aviation, helping to maintain and develop these two city-owned airports.

“These airports are vital to the community, and we take great pride in working on our hometown airports,” Shuttleworth said.

About Woolpert

