LocknCharge Unveils Charging Case for Sphero Edu SPRK+ Robots

“The modern classroom is changing and teachers’ needs are shifting along with it,” said James Symons, CEO at LocknCharge.

To better enable educators to introduce coding to students using Sphero SPRK+ robots, LocknCharge announces the release of the Sphero SPRK+ Charging Case. The aluminum Case is designed to store, secure, protect and transport up to six Sphero SPRK+ robots. It also accommodates the robots’ inductive charging bases, maze tape and protractors.

Sphero SPRK+ robots are used in classrooms to inspire curiosity, creativity and invention through connected play and coding. Powered by the Sphero app, the robots allow students to easily learn programming, complete hands-on activities and share their creations with the community.

“The modern classroom is changing and teachers’ needs are shifting along with it,” said James Symons, CEO at LocknCharge. “As we speak to teachers across the country, we are hearing an increased need for not only charging solutions for mobile devices, but also for robots such as the Sphero SPRK+ that promote coding. At LocknCharge, we seek to create products that simplify a teacher’s classroom—and the Sphero SPRK+ Charging Case does just that.”

The lightweight case is easy to transport for teachers and students of all ages, and features an open architecture design so educators can quickly see that all of the robots are secured in place. Additionally, the Sphero SPRK+ Charging Case comes with a storage compartment for accessories and a keyed lock.

“Sphero SPRK+ robots are helping teachers introduce their students to coding, which is an invaluable skill to instill in tomorrow’s workforce. With the new Charging Case from LocknCharge, it’ll be easier for teachers to have the robots charged and ready to use at all times,” said David Millage, VP of Education at Sphero.

The Sphero SPRK+ Charging Case comes with a lifetime warranty for the chassis, a one-year warranty on the components and a two-year warranty on the charger. The Charging Case’s dimensions are 5.9 inches by 7.8 inches by 17.5 inches. They will go on sale in the fall of 2017 but will be available for demonstrations at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference.

To learn more about the Sphero SPRK+ Charging Case, visit LocknCharge at ISTE booth #3418 or http://www.lockncharge.com.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of mobile deployment solutions with headquarters in Australia, USA and Europe. LocknCharge offers a solution to the growing problem of physically managing the deployment of mobile devices in classrooms and businesses around the world. To learn more, please visit: http://www.lockncharge.com.

About Sphero Edu

Based in Boulder, CO, Sphero fuses physical, digital, and entertainment experiences to unlock the true potential of play and inspire tomorrow’s creators. Sphero Edu uses app-enabled robots to foster creativity through discovery and play, all while laying the foundation for computer science. The program goes beyond code with collaborative STEAM activities, nurturing students’ imaginations in ways no other education program can. Sphero Edu’s cross-platform app is approachable for all skill levels, allowing us to reach as many minds as possible. Think outside the bot and inspire your future. This is Sphero Edu.

To learn more, please visit sphero.com/education.

###