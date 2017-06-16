Club Z! In-Home and Online Tutoring and Test Prep Because of our one-on-one approach, students are able to develop a rapport with their tutors, and the tutors can really customize the educational plan. It’s not uncommon for a student to jump from a D to a B after just a couple of months of tutoring.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Manhattan, proudly serving the Upper East and Upper West Sides, is celebrating its grand opening now through July 1, 2017. Club Z! is North America’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep company, offering one-on-one and small group tutoring in all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. Club Z! also has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Manhattan is owned by local Manhattanite of 12 years, and avid proponent of higher education, Heather Hobson. Hobson hails from three generations of educators and is very excited to bring Club Z!’s individualized, whole-student approach to the area, stating:

“Our goal is obviously to help students succeed in the classroom, but we take great pride in the fact that our students also gain a tremendous amount of self-confidence after working with one of our highly qualified tutors. Because of our one-on-one approach, students are able to develop a rapport with their tutors, and the tutors can really customize the educational plan. It’s not uncommon for a student to jump from a D to a B after just a couple of months of tutoring.”

Prior to opening her Club Z! office, Hobson spent more than two decades working in technological fields, so it comes as no surprise that she is also looking forward to bringing more STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] enrichment programs to local students,

“I am particularly interested in helping Manhattan students develop an appreciation for and enjoyment of STEM subjects. We don’t want students to simply survive their math and science classes. We want them to thrive!”

Hobson is proud to work with a team of highly qualified tutors in all areas of study, from STEM to the Humanities. Club Z! tutors are highly qualified certified teachers or degreed professionals, all of whom are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to working with a student. But Club Z! goes one step further to ensure that each student is carefully matched to the best tutor available, using its Z! Tutor Match process. Tutors are assigned to students based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Manhattan will be offering new client specials and other promotional giveaways through its Club Z! of Manhattan Facebook page, now through the end of the month, and local residents can even meet the owner during a Facebook Live Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 1 pm Eastern. Manhattan families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z!’s Facebook page @ClubZofManhattan to participate in all of the exciting promotions and events.