RealTimeRental announced today upgrades to reporting features in their trust accounting system. Some of the new reports include an owner check queue summary, daily check run, deposit by type report, and sub ledgers.

RealTimeRental is a secure cloud based rental management platform that offers a fully integrated trust accounting package. In addition to finances, property management companies can run every aspect of their rental business through RealTimeRental including creating bookings, website integration, online booking, Tenant and Property Owner Portals, and more.

“The new finance reports are just an additional way that RealTimeRental’s trust accounting system helps property management companies run their rental business. Since the trust accounting system is fully integrated, RealTimeRental creates a full audit trail from the moment money is received through payout and 1099 reports at the year’s end” said Sherry Tomasso, Co-Founder RealTimeRental.

The new reports join existing financial reports including monthly bank reconciliation, profit and loss reports, trial balance, and commission reports.

About RealTimeRental.com - RealTimeRental.com is the premier vacation rental software solution for 200+ rental offices in the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, and Costa Rica. As the first web based vacation rental system on the market in the year 2000, RealTimeRental has consistently provided a comprehensive reservation and accounting system for the past 16 years. As a cloud based application, RealTimeRental vacation rental software clients have the peace of mind that their reservation management system can be accessed 24/7 via the cloud. Additionally, RealTimeRental offers a fully integrated trust accounting package and marketing options for property managers, including a proprietary distribution portal, http://www.rentalretreat.com. To Learn More about RealTimeRental please visit http://www.RealTimeRental.com .