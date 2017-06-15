Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels will be participating in the American Society of Safety Engineers’ (ASSE) Safety 2017 Professional Development Conference (PDC) held June 19 – 22, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. As one of the experts selected to lecture on the latest issues and trends facing safety, health and environmental professionals, Clarion CEO Geoffrey Peckham will present an educational session on risk communication.

“Safety 2017 is an industry-defining event for occupational safety and health development. There are more than 240 concurrent sessions presented by the best minds in the industry, focused on 20 subject areas from construction to transportation and everything in between,” according to ASSE.

Peckham will present at the ASSE PDC on Thursday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in session # 737, “Risk Communication: A Critical Component in Achieving ISO 45001 Objectives.” The session is sponsored by ASSE’s Standards Development Committee and the Risk Management/Insurance Practice Specialty.

“ISO 45001 – the first global standard for OH&S management systems – will essentially give organizations in the U.S. and around the world a structure that can be followed to plan, support, implement and evaluate their efforts to eliminate or reduce risks to workers and other people under their control. As companies look to implement processes to continually improve workplace safety in line with ISO 45001, the ability to accurately communicate residual risks to workers, subcontractors and guests becomes critically important,” says Peckham.

The session will explore how safety professionals can use recent advances in the OSHA, ANSI, ISO and NFPA standards related to safety sign systems to more accurately communicate and reduce risk to achieve the larger goal of creating safer workplaces and public environments.

Peckham serves as chair of the ANSI Z535 Committee for Safety Signs and Colors, chair of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 – Graphical Symbols, and is chair-elect for ISO/TC 145. He is a member and technical editor of the U.S. TAG to ISO/PC 283, the committee writing ISO 45001. In addition, Mr. Peckham is an active member of many industry-specific standards committees related to safety signs and labels for buildings, machinery and products.

To learn about how properly applied semiotics – the science of how signs and symbols communicate – can make a difference in crafting effective safety sign and label systems to reduce accidental injuries and death, watch Clarion’s video “The Power of Semiotics for Safety Signs and Labels.”

ABOUT ASSE

Founded in 1911, the Des Plaines, IL-based ASSE is the oldest professional safety society and is committed to protecting people, property and the environment. Its more than 37,000 occupational safety, health and environmental professional members lead, manage, supervise, research and consult on safety, health, transportation and environmental issues in all industries, government, labor, health care and education. The ASSE PDC and exposition features more than 240 educational sessions, corporate leaders and federal officials speaking along with hundreds of companies showcasing their products. Visit http://www.asse.org for more information.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. Founded in 1990, the company continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. Clarion is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.