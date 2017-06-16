The Enterprise Partner of the Year Award category recognizes a partner that has successfully scaled out its cloud practice by packaging Microsoft Cloud Solutions and Microsoft Partner Solutions into a complete customer offering, ultimately solving an end customer challenge. Winners have demonstrated innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value.

Colligo’s finalist status comes on the heels of a banner year in which the company launched its Colligo Engage platform, a complete solution for balancing productivity and governance in the digital workplace. Colligo Engage extends SharePoint and O365 to enable mobile workers to easily and securely collaborate on content while giving administrators auditability to process compliance and the ability to measure user adoption.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition and to be amongst this elite group of IMPACT Award finalists,” said Colligo President and CEO, Barry Jinks. “This honor highlights our employees’ tremendous talent and hard work, and their commitment to innovation. I also want to thank our customers who have collaborated with us to reinvent their digital workplaces–in particular Air Transat whose success story was featured in our application— and to acknowledge the strong support we’ve received from Microsoft and the Partner Network team.”

The IMPACT Awards showcase the excellence and innovation within the Microsoft Canadian Partner community. Winners will be announced at the Microsoft Inspire 2017 conference in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, July 9th.

About Colligo

Colligo is a leading provider of collaborative apps for the digital workplace, extending Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and OneDrive for Business. The company’s award-winning, unified suite is used by organizations every day for email management, document distribution, and mobile collaboration. Colligo is a Microsoft Gold Application Development Partner and Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Partner, with Global 500 customers including four of the top five global oil and gas companies, EDF Energy, Bayer, Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, please visit https://www.colligo.com.