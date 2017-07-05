Florida Fine Cars has been nationally ranked as a top independent used car dealer, with stores in Miami, West Palm Beach and Hollywood, FL. "I am proud to be part of a company that strives for improvement and development. We made the 'Top 100' list because of hard work and great customer service," said Miami general sales manager Kiko Tasevski.

Florida Fine Cars, a family-owned independent used car dealer, has been nationally ranked by AutoRemarketing Magazine as one of the top used car dealers in the industry. The dealership has stores in Miami, West Palm Beach and Hollywood.

Florida Fine Cars’ 2016 annual sales qualified the dealership for inclusion in the magazine’s annual “Top 100 Used Car Dealers” list. Dealers were selected for the “Top 100” list based on dealer rankings data provided by Cross-Sell Reports, which collects sales data via state Departments of Motor Vehicles, according to the magazine.

The company’s ranking is a tribute to the owners’ dedication to offering quality cars at competitive prices with top notch customer service, said Florida Fine Cars Miami general sales manager Kiko Tasevski.

"I am proud to be part of a company that strives for improvement and development. We made the 'Top 100' list because of hard work and great customer service," Tasevski said. "Customers come to us because they want the values we provide, not because we are great at selling. This is our edge in a competitive national market."

"It is not about me or even a few people. Team Florida Fine Cars is what makes this place great. It's team work!" he added

Added Florida Fine Cars marketing manager Jamie Suid: “Customers won’t return or share their experience with family and friends if you don’t provide great cars at great prices. If you don’t offer it all, you can’t compete.”

Florida Fine Cars Miami was also included in the magazine’s “Top 25 Traditional Model Independent Dealers” list, a high honor that distinguishes used car dealers based on high-volume sales. National chains were not included in either list.

The rankings focus on “some of the strongest used-car selling independent stores in the country,” AutoRemarketing notes. “The dealers we spotlight in this feature represent some of the strongest in pre-owned performance.”

The “Top 100” list was published in Auto Remarketing’s June 1, 2017 edition.

Florida Fine Cars’ three used car dealerships have also received national recognition from two of the most popular consumer review sites for providing consistent, outstanding customer service.

“Yelp” and “DealerRater” recently presented the family-owned car dealership with their highest customer service awards, a unique distinction based on Florida Fine Cars’ high volume of outstanding online customer reviews. “The People Love Us on Yelp” award and DealerRater’s “2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award” are tribute to the dealership’s dedication to excellence, Suid said.

Florida Fine Cars offers over 1,000 quality used cars priced thousands below retail at its three locations conveniently located in West Palm Beach just north of Palm Beach International Airport and just off Florida’s Turnpike, and in Hollywood and Miami.