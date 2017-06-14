Jed E. Dwyer, a Miami shareholder in the White Collar Crime and Special Investigations Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., participated in a panel discussion at the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section’s Second Global White Collar Crime Institute held June 7-8, 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Dwyer was the convener of a panel entitled “Preparing for the Globalization of Corporate Internal Investigations,” at which participants discussed how practitioners and compliance officers can stand up to the challenge of navigating through several different legal systems when conducting global corporate internal investigations. Panel information also covered the ‘dos and don’ts’ of how to organize global investigations; the obstacles commonly faced with distinct rules and standards on privacy; and other key matters such as labor relations, attorney-client privilege, whistleblowing, false allegations and reporting to local authorities.

“The challenges in conducting global internal investigations are significant, but can be dealt with effectively by utilizing a number of best practices,” Dwyer said. “Knowing what they are is the first step toward conducting even the most complex investigations.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Dwyer focuses his practice on white collar criminal matters, criminal and civil tax litigation, and other complex civil litigation. He has tried more than 40 jury and non-jury trials and has been involved in over 100 investigations and prosecutions, many of which included complex fraud and regulatory matters. Dwyer leverages his experience to represent individuals and organizations in investigations and other proceedings concerning health care fraud, tax fraud, money laundering, corruption, complex international financial crime and violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, among others.

Prior to joining the firm, Dwyer served for ten years as a federal prosecutor, first as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Enforcement Section, Tax Division, which he joined through the Attorney General’s Honors Program, and then as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

