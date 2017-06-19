Team One Display Services Announces Office Relocation

Custom Trade Show Display "Our long-term development plan included a relocation, however; our growth the past few years forced the move sooner than anticipated." Bill Groff - President

Team One Display Services, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom trade show displays, has announced the relocation of its corporate offices to a larger facility in Kennesaw, Georgia. The move was completed in late April of 2017.

The new sprawling facility serves as the corporate headquarters and includes general operations, sales, creative design, graphics printing, and exhibit booth manufacturing. The new facility will serve as the east coast hub for trade show rental exhibit storage and shipping. From the new center in northwest metro Atlanta, Team One Display Services will serve clients in the eastern half of the United States. Clients in the western half of the United States will continue to be served from the company’s display manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Company president Bill Groff commented, “Our long-term development plan included a relocation, however; our growth the past few years forced the move sooner than anticipated. We were fortunate in finding a new and large complex that meets our requirements". As part of the move, the company implemented a new equipment layout which improved the production flow and coordination of contributing departments. Mr. Groff elaborated on this by adding, “Moving a business is quite a chore but the benefits from our move are well worth the effort. We’ve been able improve our output capacity, increase our area for storage of clients' exhibits, and structure a layout that accommodates future growth. Our move came at a time when our economy is taking off, and companies are becoming energized about making substantial investments in their trade show marketing efforts”.

About Team One Display Services

Team One Display Services serves customers domestically and abroad with a full range of trade show related services. The company’s core business is custom trade show exhibit design and manufacturing. The trade show manufacturer also provides trade show calendar management including trade show booth shipping, on-site installation and dismantling, and climate controlled storage. Additional trade show support services include rental trade show displays, rental equipment and furniture, staffing and consulting.

Visit the company’s website at http://www.TeamOneExhibits.com for more information.