Pangea Money Transfer, a remittance app built for the mobile user, is donating one percent of all transactions on International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR), Friday, June 16. The money will benefit Aldeas Infantiles SOS in Mexico, which provides parental care, education and housing for abandoned and orphaned children.

IDFR, a United Nations-sanctioned day of observance that began in 2015, is aimed at recognizing the significant financial contribution migrant workers make to the wellbeing of their families back home and to the sustainable development of their countries of origin.

Aldeas Infantiles SOS is a part of SOS Children's Villages International, a global non-profit organization that builds families and communities for children in need across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

“At Pangea, many of us are immigrants ourselves,” said CEO Nishu Thukral. “This is more than a ‘job’ to us. Supporting Aldeas Infantiles SOS on the International Day of Family Remittances aligns very well with our mission, and we’re excited to give back to a worthwhile cause.”

The Pangea app makes it easy for users from the U.S. to quickly and securely send money to friends and family in a few simple steps. The app features an intuitive set-up process that takes only a few seconds, a smooth user interface and a low, transparent fee structure. Registered senders can login and repeat past transfers in only one click. Within minutes, recipients can get their money in cash at thousands of pickup locations, or have it deposited directly into a bank account or onto a debit card.

The Pangea Money Transfer app is available for free on iOS and Android, or you can try it out online at GoPangea.com. To inquire about becoming a Pangea partner, visit http://get.gopangea.com/partnerships.

Pangea Money Transfer is a mobile-centric remittance platform that allows on-the-go users to send money from the U.S. to Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic in less than 30 seconds -- all for a low flat fee. Receivers can collect the money at thousands of retail locations or have it directly deposited into any bank account or onto a debit card. Pangea’s remittance solution is flexible, fast and easy to use, earning “Best User Experience” and “Fastest Transfer” at the 2017 Finder Money Transfer Awards. As a result, the platform has achieved industry leading loyalty and referral rates. To stay up to date on Pangea expansion news and product announcements, visit GoPangea.com.