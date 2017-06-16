Southland Log Home Recognized by Best In American Living

Grand Lake Log Home Plan (Exterior) It also shows how modern log homes can be designed to provide great energy efficiency and sustainability.

A log home designed and manufactured by Southland Log Homes has been recognized by the Best in American Living blog.

The 3500 square foot log home, located in South Carolina, is used as a hunting lodge, and has many features that have made it very popular with guests, including a full wrap-around porch. The owners specified that only a small portion of the surrounding trees be removed for the construction of the home. They report that the remaining shade trees and the wrap-around porch help keep heating and cooling costs low.

“This is a great example of how Southland’s log home designs and materials are prized by people who love the outdoors”, said Ken Sekley, Southland's President and CEO. “It also shows how modern log homes can be designed to provide great energy efficiency and sustainability.”

Southland Log Homes provides its customers with personalized log home plans and high quality log cabin kits, as well as support in working with quality log home builders, understanding financing options, and identifying available land anywhere in the US.

