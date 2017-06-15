Frost Miller Tapped for Crohn’s and Colitis CongressTM Promotion

Frost Miller has been hired to provide marketing support for the first-ever Crohn’s and Colitis Congress™ developed through a partnership of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA).

This new annual inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) congress, which will take place January 18-20, 2018, in Las Vegas, will serve as the premier conference for IBD health-care professionals and researchers. The program will be comprehensive, patient-centered and multidisciplinary, and bring state-of-the-art comprehensive care together with the latest research to accelerate advances in the prevention, treatment and cures for IBD patients.

Frost Miller will work with the two organizations to develop an overall theme for the event, and then design subsequent marketing pieces, including print and web banner ads, direct mail and more.

“We are pleased to work with AGA and the Foundation on this important project,” said David Irish, COO at Frost Miller. “Strong design integrated across all marketing channels is a key component in launching and building event brands.”

The Frost Miller team is highly-experienced at creating successful event promotion campaigns using both digital and traditional tactics. It combines its strategic planning and design capabilities to create successful marketing campaigns for more than a dozen tradeshows, meetings, and conferences nationally and internationally each year.

It has partnered with Digestive Disease Week®, which is jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the AGA Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, to provide graphic support for the event over the past five years.

About Frost Miller

Founded in 1992, Bethesda, MD-based integrated marketing agency Frost Miller provides strategy, branding, graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing and web development, social media, public relations, and media planning to its regional, national and international clients. Among its clients are American Association of Physicists in Medicine, National Mining Association’s MINExpo INTERNATIONAL®, Digestive Disease Week® (DDW), NAMA, and Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE). Frost Miller is listed on the Washington Business Journal’s List of the region’s Top Advertising Agencies. More information is available at http://www.frostmiller.com or on Twitter @frostmiller.

