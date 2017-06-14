Staff members of Equality Health, an Arizona-based organization pioneering healthcare delivery to underserved and ethnic populations, recently received certification in the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). This accreditation is just another way for Equality Health to supports its rapidly expanding network of providers by helping ensure they are meeting specific MIPS quality standards to receive appropriate compensation from the U.S. government.

MIPS is an intricate combination of performance categories and reporting metrics that determine Medicare reimbursement. Based on a physician or practice’s score, eligible medical professionals may receive a payment, penalty or no payment adjustment. MIPS is a key element of the Quality Payment Program (QPP) that is ushering in a new era for value-based compensation within the healthcare industry.

“Our staff’s certification in MIPS is another crucial step toward building a robust provider network for Equality Health and those we serve,” said Monique Delgado, Equality Health Vice President, Network Services. “This specialized training adds another layer to the comprehensive provider services we offer to our network, which includes innovative technology solutions and administrative support.”

To receive certification, Equality Health enrolled practice performance representatives in an intensive course to gain knowledge on the benefits, penalties and processes for providers using MIPS. With updates to MIPS guidelines occurring once a year, Equality Health will complete ongoing training to remain up-to-date on all MIPS protocols, and to continue to provide support for its partners in the future.

The Equality Health Network is made up of more than 600 providers who are dedicated to administering culturally sensitive, personalized care to at-risk populations in Arizona. To request more information on Equality Health’s MIPS certification, or to learn more about becoming a part of the Equality Health Network, contact ehnproviderrelations(at)equalityhealth(dot)com or apply online at equalityhealthnetwork.com.

About Equality Health

