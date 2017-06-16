Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer or who has known someone who has been diagnosed is aware of the mental, physical and emotional toll the disease will take through diagnosis and treatment. Ovarian cancer is no exception, and with more than 22,000 women in the U.S. projected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually, there needs to be a better understanding of the disease. Ovarian cancer is the 5th leading cause of cancer death in American women.

To identify the unmet education and support needs of the advanced ovarian cancer community, TESARO developed the Our Way Forward survey, with input from the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA); the organizations helped promote the survey to patients and oncologists. This national survey found regardless of the stage of ovarian cancer, there is uncertainty among patients about what to expect after diagnosis – whether they are initially diagnosed or actively seeking greater resources and connections to lessen the burden of the disease.

In conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdate.TV, Tesaro Inc. worked with Stephanie V. Blank, MD, Professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of Women's Health, Mount Sinai Downtown-Chelsea Center and Anne Sweeney, Massachusetts Chapter Manager, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, wife, mother and ovarian cancer thriver on a media tour to bring awareness to the Our Way Forward campaign.

Dr. Blank and Anne spoke to television and radio stations across the country and were able to address:



Why the treatment experience of advanced ovarian cancer is full of anxiety and fear from both the patient and physician

How the Our Way Forward survey indicates that much more informed dialogue is needed between physicians and patients throughout the ovarian cancer treatment experience

Current ovarian cancer stats and trends

The goals of the Our Way Forward campaign

About the Our Way Forward Survey:

The Our Way Forward survey was conducted online in the U.S. by Harris Poll on behalf of Tesaro, Inc. between April 2017 and May 2017 among 254 women 18+ years of age living in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Survey respondents were selected from individuals who had agreed to participate in surveys through the Harris Poll and their partners or were recruited to participate by patient advocacy organizations, NOCC and OCRFA. Results are not weighted and are therefore representative of only those surveyed. A parallel survey was conducted between April 2017 and May 2017 among 232 physicians who treat ovarian cancer patients in the U.S. including 201 medical oncologists and 31 gynecologic oncologists. Survey respondents were selected from physicians who had agreed to participate in surveys through the Harris Poll and their partners. Weights for gender by years in practice and region were applied to align the data with the population parameters for medical oncologists and gynecologic oncologists, separately. A post weight was then applied to combine the two medical specialty groups in proper proportion for the total. More information about the campaign and survey findings, including important resources to enhance conversations about ovarian cancer are available on the Our Way Forward website at http://www.ourwayforward-oc.com and via NOCC and OCRFA.

About Ovarian Cancer:

Approximately 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in the United States, and more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually in Europe. Ovarian cancer is the fifth-most frequent cause of cancer death among women. Despite high response rates to platinum-based chemotherapy in the second-line advanced treatment setting, approximately 85 percent of patients will experience recurrence within two years.

