The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel, in the famed Dupont Circle neighborhood, is a premier venue to enjoy the Washington, D.C. 4th of July fireworks. Along with sweeping views of the nation’s capital, giving guests front row access to the spectacular fireworks display, there will also be a lively patriotic “America” party sponsored by Budweiser. In addition to the July 4th festivities, The Rooftop, which was recently updated with a new refreshed look, offers a variety of events and programming taking place all summer long. From acclaimed fitness classes to weekly concerts and special events, the summer calendar at The Rooftop is heating up with programming for every type of guest. Below is what’s on tap this summer at The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel and for more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/embassy-row-hotel/the-rooftop

Red Bull Event– Sunday, June 25rd

The Rooftop, Red Bull and London-based mixology company, Sweet and Chili, are partnering to present the Red Bull Mixology Bar event featuring specialty cocktails handcrafted by a Red Bull Mixologist. The Red Bull event will be held from 2pm-6pm and is free for hotel guests. Locals wishing to attend the event can purchase day passes for $30 starting at 3pm and the first 25 guests will gain complimentary entry.

Juice D.C.– Saturday, June 24th, Saturday, July 8th and Saturday, August 5th

Local DJ and producer, Jacq Jill, will host “The Cookout” at The Rooftop, a three-part summer series that highlights some of D.C.’s most talented DJs. Each cookout will feature collaborations between local DJs, giving guests a unique and original sound experience while they relax at the pool. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2s8Af79.

Elevate H2Ouse Party – Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, July 22nd

Transplant Productions is hosting the Elevate H2Ouse Party at The Rooftop. The party will feature some of the best house music in the city from DJs such as Wayne "Big Poppa" Davis, Sam "The Man" Burns and Tony Smooth. Guests and locals alike are invited to attend the party from 3pm-9pm. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at http://bit.ly/2r0cI4h.

4th of July “America” Party Sponsored by Budweiser® and CÎROC™

In celebration of the highly anticipated summer holiday, The Embassy Row Hotel is hosting a 4th of July “America” party at The Rooftop open to guests of the hotel and locals looking for the best view of Washington D.C.’s fireworks. The party will feature Budweiser® specials with their limited-edition camouflage aluminum bottles, specially designed and dedicated to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces, as well as CÎROC™ specials featuring RED, WHITE and BLUE patriotic cocktails. There will also be a live DJ spinning and giveaways for guests to enjoy. The “America” Party is from 6pm-11pm and is free for hotel guests. Locals can purchase day passes to The Rooftop for $30 starting at 3pm.

In addition to the 4th of July bash, travelers making their way to D.C. for the holiday can enjoy everything the city has to offer from The Embassy Row’s prime location just 75 steps from the Dupont Circle Metrorail. Whether it’s wandering through the city’s premier museums, getting a taste of the D.C. nightlife, or staying in the neighborhood and exploring a unique new attraction, Dupont Underground, The Embassy Row Hotel allows its guests to experience the nation’s capital to the fullest extent. Rates at the hotel around the 4th of July holiday begin at $179 and include access to The Rooftop and the 4th of July “America” party.

Let’s Go Coco –Saturday, July 29th

In partnership with Sugar Island Coconut Rum, The Rooftop will play host to an Island Party featuring specialty cocktails made with Sugar Island Coconut Rum. Guests can relax and soak up the sun poolside as the DJ spins island tunes. The party is from 2-6pm, free for hotel guests and locals can purchase day passes for $30 starting at 3pm.

Located on the 10th floor, access to The Rooftop is complimentary for guests of the hotel and day passes are available for locals to purchase ($30 per person/day starting at 3pm). The reimagined Rooftop offers an outdoor pool, modular outdoor sofas, shaded lounge area and a full dining and drinks menu that features specialty handcrafted cocktails and savory bar bites. There is an exciting roster of weekly programming, events and unique partnerships including sunrise yoga with local studio Epic Yoga DC, nationally acclaimed aqua-cycling class Splash Cycle, a summer concert series featuring local artists, weekly pool parties and more.

Travelers looking to take advantage of the only rooftop pool and bar in Dupont Circle can book The Rooftop Package which includes overnight accommodations, $50 credit to spend on food and drink during their stay on The Rooftop and 10% off all food and drink in the hotel’s dining venues. Rates for The Rooftop Package start at $139/night.

For more information about The Embassy Row Hotel, The Rooftop or the summer programming schedule, please visit

http://www.destinationhotels.com/embassy-row-hotel or call (202) 265-1600.

About The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel

Surrounded by embassies and charming row homes in the historic neighborhood of Dupont Circle, The Embassy Row Hotel is Washington, D.C.’s only lifestyle hotel. Providing guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse culture and bustling, trend-setting scene of the nation’s capital, The Embassy Row Hotel offers 231 deluxe guestrooms with design nods to the neighborhood, over 8,000+ sq. ft. of new meeting and event space, and a lifestyle-driven lobby experience anchored by new restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. Reinforcing the urban resort concept, the hotel also features The Rooftop, a newly reimagined seasonal bar complex boasting Dupont Circle’s only rooftop swimming pool with sweeping views of D.C. and Virginia. Since its reopening, the property has earned coveted awards including USA Today’s “Top 10 Best New Hotels in America,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top Hotels in Washington D.C.” and Weather.com’s “Top 25 Rooftop Pools in the World.” For more information on The Embassy Row Hotel, visit http://www.embassyrowhotel.com. Follow us on Twitter: @EmbassyRowHotel. Like us on Facebook: EmbassyRowHotel.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels (Destination) is a collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences across the United States and Caribbean. Offering authentically-immersed and enriching experiences, each property is individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to drawing upon the best of each location. Highly distinct, the Destination experience is always memorable and matchless; guests will feel the locale in a genuine way through each property and during the engaging moments cultivated both in and outside of them. Continuously growing with more than 40 properties, the award-winning portfolio features 19 renowned golf courses, 18 indigenous spas, and 112 exceptional bars and restaurants. Destination Hotels are true to our place; diverse by design. For more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: DestinationHotels.

