iland Named Zerto’s Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year 2017

iland, a global cloud services provider of secure and compliant Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), and cloud backup services, announced it has been awarded the 2017 Zerto Cloud Service Partner of the Year at the annual ZertoCON Business Continuity Conference in Boston. This is the second year running that iland has been awarded this accolade, having also received the award in 2016.

The marked increase in threats to IT systems from ransomware and other cyber-attacks has made business continuity and DRaaS a top priority for businesses. Mature cloud-based disaster recovery solutions provided by iland and Zerto provide a cost-effective and straight-forward way to implement a recovery strategy that is accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The 2017 Zerto Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year award recognizes the cloud service provider that has demonstrated the most growth, expertise, vision and innovation for Zerto powered cloud solutions over the last year.

“iland has made tremendous strides in the cloud services market and driving DRaaS innovation is at the core if its product development philosophy,” said Don Wales, VP of Global Cloud Sales at Zerto. “iland’s Secure Cloud console with Zerto provides an intuitive, self-service DR management platform on which users can perform DR testing and manage the failover process, get insight into virtual protection groups and monitor performance and billing and download DR reports for auditors.”

“Our continued investment in Zerto DRaaS solutions and the solid relationship we have with Zerto promotes our shared mission of helping businesses ensure IT resiliency.” said Dante Orsini, senior vice president of business development at iland. “iland has over 10 years of experience in designing and delivering cloud-based disaster recovery solutions as well as thousands of VMs under management. Our DR expertise, cost effective and simple pricing models, and ongoing innovation puts us at the forefront of driving global DRaaS adoption and it is a great honor to receive recognition of this from one of our closest partners.”

iland utilizes a well-defined process to guide customers through the architectural design, implementation, and ongoing management of their Zerto DRaaS solution. iland’s Secure Cloud, available in data centers across the globe, integrates with Zerto to provide cloud-based DRaaS that replicates data at the hypervisor-level using any tier of storage. This allows up-to-date copies of virtualized applications to be kept in iland’s cloud so they can be recovered and tested as needed with assistance from iland engineers or on a self-service basis. iland Secure DRaaS with Zerto offers increased flexibility and boosts ability to test recovery with a near-zero RTO, providing more control over a disaster recovery plan and faster, automated failover and failback.

iland was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Disaster-Recovery-As-A-Service Providers, Q2 2017, as well as positioned by Gartner Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service for the company’s ability to execute and completeness of vision.

For more information on iland’s enterprise cloud and disaster recovery services, go to iland Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service with Zerto or sign up for a demo at http://info.iland.com/draas-demo.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, iland delivers cloud services from its data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.