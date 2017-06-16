Scosche StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount “The StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Mount is Qi Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium ensuring that the product has gone through rigorous testing for both safety and device interoperability/compatibility, “ stated Chris Cowles, Director of Marketing.

SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, has announced the availability of the new StuckUp™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount (Part Number: WDQM). The Qi-enabled charger ensures that users can wirelessly charge Qi-enabled devices while it is securely and conveniently mounted to their vehicle’s window or dash. Qi (pronounced “CHEE” from the Chinese word "natural energy") is an open interface standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium for inductive and resonant charging.

“The new StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount is the first in our new line of wireless charging products. It enables users to enjoy the benefits of the wireless charging experience in their vehicles,” said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. “This versatile mount utilizes Qi inductive charging technology that enables the user to simply secure their phone in the mount to charge the device without having to deal with charge and sync cables each time they want to charge their Qi-enabled phone. And our StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount is Qi Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium ensuring that the product has gone through rigorous testing for both safety and device interoperability/compatibility.“

StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount includes some important safety features as well like built-in Foreign Object Detection. This helps to reduce possible damage to a Qi enabled device and the risk of injury from overheating should an object be placed in between the mobile device’s receiver coil and the charger’s transmission coil.

The window/dash mount adheres securely to nearly any surface with its StickGrip™ suction cup, which ensures a remarkably secure grip on windows and textured dashboards, enabling users to mount their device virtually anywhere they choose. In the unlikely event that the StickGrip ever loses its grip, the suction cup can simply be rinsed off with lukewarm water, left to air dry and then reapplied.

The cradle for this wireless charging mount expands up to 3.5 inches wide, making this the perfect mount/charger for most Qi-enabled smartphones. And thanks to the mount’s bendable neck and swiveling cradle, you can position your device at virtually any angle for optimal viewing of essential apps, such as your navigation and sig alerts.

StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount is compatible with Qi enabled smartphones from the following manufacturers: Samsung, Google, Microsoft, LG, HTC and Motorola. At this time, over 70 phone models around the world are Qi enabled. It also works with Qi enabled cases, receivers and battery covers.

StuckUp Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount (Part Number: WDQM) is available now at scosche.com for $49.99 MSRP.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.