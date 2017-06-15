“The company is pleased to have completed its seventh term ABS transaction. The transaction structure reflects the significant strength of CCG’s ABS financing program and underlying asset performance."

Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced the closing of a 144a privately-placed term asset-backed security (ABS) transaction. The $259,707,000 financing was placed with a broad group of institutional investors. The financing contracts supporting the security consist of a diverse pool of CCG’s customer contract originations. The multi-tranche placement carried the following ratings:

Notes ----------- S&P ------------ Fitch --------------- WAL ----------- Dollar Amount

Class A-1 ----- A-1+ (sf) ----- F-1+ (sf) ----------- .35 years ------- $ 78,100,000

Class A-2 ----- AAA (sf) -----AAA (sf) ----------- 1.72 years ------- $152,352,000

Class B -------- A (sf) --------- A (sf) ------------ 2.83 years ------- $ 24,202,000

Class C -------- BBB+ (sf) ---- BBB (sf) --------- 2.83 years ------ $ 5,053,000

Wells Fargo Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities served as the Joint Bookrunners and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as Co-Manager.

“The company is pleased to have completed its seventh term ABS transaction. The transaction structure reflects the significant strength of CCG’s ABS financing program and underlying asset performance. The placement received significant demand in all classes. We look forward to further expanding our relationships with the institutional market,” stated Roger Gebhart, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc. is an independent, commercial equipment finance company that provides secured loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company’s sales force is located throughout North America and sources transactions through end-users, equipment vendors and manufacturers with typical transaction sizes ranging from $100,000 to $2,500,000. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated approximately $3.0 billion of finance receivables. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and operates full service offices in Buffalo, NY and Naperville, IL. CCG Equipment Finance Limited services the Canadian Provinces of Ontario, west to British Columbia, from its Canadian headquarters in Hamilton, Ontario. Division Manufacturers Capital provides financing for the manufacturing and fabricating industries. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com and http://www.mfrscapital.com.