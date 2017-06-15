NAVEOS Business Partner Award While we already work with a large number of hospitals within New Jersey, this partnership will introduce NAVEOS to those New Jersey hospitals unfamiliar with our best-in-class data analytics services.

In late May the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) welcomed NAVEOS as a business partner.

Founded in 1918, the NJHA is a not-for-profit organization comprised of close to 400 healthcare organizations. NJHA is committed to delivering support and services to the state’s hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers.

NAVEOS is proud to offer expert advice to NJHA’s members on industry best practices as well as assist with maximizing their governmental reimbursement payments to ensure their organization can continue to fulfill its mission of caring for those patients most in need.

Together NAVEOS and NJHA are committed to helping support New Jersey hospitals, and healthcare providers.

“We are pleased to become a business member of NJHA,” said Mike Sabo, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Product Strategy & Development of NAVEOS. “While we already work with a large number of hospitals within New Jersey, this partnership will introduce NAVEOS to those New Jersey hospitals unfamiliar with our best-in-class data analytics services.”

About NAVEOS

NAVEOS is the proven leader in maximizing the value of governmental program reimbursement payments for healthcare providers. Since 2005, our superior approach to data analytics and proprietary software platform has enabled healthcare providers to receive the maximum value possible in reimbursement payments.

NAVEOS has developed a fully integrated software solution with a national eligibility verification network for both Medicare and Medicaid data. This system, which is the most robust in the industry, uses sophisticated algorithms to match eligibility data with patient data, applies the most up to date federal and state regulatory parameters, then builds comprehensive deliverables for supporting DSH/340B/Uncompensated Care filings. By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed domain expertise, we generate best-in-class deliverables that yield impressive value and achieve a stellar audit acceptance rate.

Questions can be directed to NAVEOS at info(at)naveosdata.com or (888)550-2708.