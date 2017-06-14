How ETW Could Have Saved Uber's Culture

Execute to Win Companies often struggle with finding an objective approach to scoring culture which can sometimes lead to a negative culture, reputation or sometimes no culture at all. ETW understands how to remedy that...

Uber has been in the news consistently for the past few months, with very little in reference to technological advances or the company’s IPO goals. The majority of recently released stories regarding Uber have tarnished the company’s reputation with workplace scandal, misalignment or complete lack of a defined company culture and poor leadership structure.

As new leadership begins to take hold, perhaps the company’s next steps should be to consider a Management Operating System that properly aligns leadership and employees to culture and performance goals to prevent history from repeating itself.

With a focus on culture like no other performance management platform on the market, ETW provides users with the management processes and platform to make culture a key factor in the success of a company rather than a hinderance.

“As I see companies, like Uber, struggling with such public misalignment, I have to question what kind of management processes are currently in place, if any, to help objectively align employees and leadership to culture,” ETW CEO Lee Benson states. “I sincerely hope to see Uber move forward with a leadership team that has a much stronger focus on the corporate culture to authentically improve it and ensure an engaged workforce, rather than simply looking to avoid bad press.”

Companies often struggle with finding an objective approach to scoring culture which can sometimes lead to a negative culture, reputation or sometimes no culture at all. ETW understands how to remedy that with proven management and culture best practices–whether a client approaches ETW with a solidified vision of their corporate culture, or with absolutely no culture practices in place, ETW meets clients where they are to provide the right solutions for them. For more information on objectively scoring culture, take a look at ETW’s resources page at etw.com/resources.

ETW is available for consultation and demonstration of how the ETW platform can drive business success through strategy alignment, intentional culture and performance goals.

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company’s roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results.