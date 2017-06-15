Shared and informed decision making is the core of treatment selection in prostate cancer care. Keep on fighting to get the care you deserve. As an oncologist, who has seen thousands of men from every corner of the globe with prostate cancer, I can tell you without question that patients know what is best for their health and quality of life.

Dr. Samadi stresses the importance of receiving further consultation about a prostate cancer diagnosis, "Men need to understand the power of a second opinion, especially when it comes to treating prostate cancer. We know that up to 20% of them do not receive an appropriate, evidence based treatment for prostate cancer. Men have come to me after a previous urologist recommended a specific treatment path such as watchful waiting/active surveillance or androgen deprivation therapy. Upon further examination, I may find these options are not the best option for them. In some cases, the cancer can be more aggressive than previous tests indicate and surgery or another treatment option may be necessary. In order to find the right treatment option for prostate cancer, men need to arm themselves with information. The treatment of prostate cancer should be a shared decision between the patient and the doctor, consider all option and pros and cons of each one of them. This requires vigilance and knowing the right questions to ask the doctor.”

Men who undergo a prostate biopsy may receive a condition know as HPIN as a parallel diagnosis to cancer. High-grade prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia (HPIN) occurs when prostate cells are atypical but yet not cancerous. In some situations however, diagnostics can miss the area with cancer. Even if biopsy results are negative, it does not always indicate that an individual does not have cancer. Therefore it is critical for men to have a second opinion in the diagnosis of prostate cancer. Some of the “cancer-like” cells that show up from a biopsy are at a high risk of progressing into cancer, so it is crucial to have these cells closely monitored.

"Second opinions in the pathology report is important too. A second or third pathologist view of the biopsy samples can be lifesaving, if the cancerous tissue is missed or not graded appropriately in previous reports" noted Dr. Samadi. "Learn to act on that knowledge and understand all your treatment options before you make a choice."

Dr. David Samadi is a board certified urologic oncologist trained in open and traditional and laparoscopic surgery and is an expert in robotic prostate surgery. He is Chairman of Urology, Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital. He is also part of the Fox News Medical A Team as a medical correspondent. He has dedicated his distinguished career to the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and is considered one of the most prominent surgeons in his field. Learn more at prostatecancer911.com. Visit Dr. Samadi's blog at SamadiMD.com.