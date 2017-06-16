Father's Day Gift Ideas with the 'Modern Man' Mike Bako

Buying a Father’s Day gift used to be easy. Simply find a new tie or some powertools and Dad was happy. But times have changed and so have Dads. Recently, Digital Journalist and New Dad, Mike Bako, teamed with YourUpdateTV to provide some helpful tips on shopping for the ‘Modern Dad’.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/aG8IHCIXORk

Look Good, Feel Good

Electric shavers have become an essential grooming tool for the modern man. Not only do they save us time and money, they are delivering clean-cut trims unmatched by standard razors. The Braun Series-7 shaver will have Dad looking and feeling good. It features sonic technology that reads and adapts to your beard, sensing the density and providing extra power when needed. The foil shavers are great for your skin and you can choose between five different shaving modes, depending on your skin type. It comes with a clean and charge station that keeps everything organized and ready for use. This is cutting edge shaving technology.

Smells Like 007

When picking out a new fragrance for Father’s Day, most fail to consider whether it’s something that fits Dad’s personality. For the modern Dad, look no further than the James Bond 007 Signature, available exclusively at Kohls and Kohls.com. James Bond is a true icon of style and sophicstication, and this signature scent embodies those characteristics, leaving dad feeling like 007 himself. It has an unmistakeablely masculine scent and brings to mind the power, strength, and sensuality that makes Bond such a cultural touchstone.

Give the Gift of Security

The modern man uses technology to keep his family safe. Help Dad relax this Father’s Day with the gift of peace of mind. Canary Flex lets him see and know what’s happening at home at all times, right on his phone. When these discrete security cameras detect motion, they send a notification to the connected cell phone, letting him watch live HD video of what’s happening. They work indoors and outdoors, on battery or plugged-in, and have one-touch access to local emergency responders. So no matter where you are, simply hit ‘Emergency Call’ and you will be speaking to authorities closest to home. The gift of security is priceless.

DJ Dad

Dads need speakers that are just as versatile as they are. The iHome iBT372 is the perfect way for Dad to DJ at the beach, in the backyard, or hanging by the pool. It’s waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, and most importantly new Dads, babyproof. With voice control and speakerphone capabilities, the speakers can be utilized even when your hands are full, whether you are grilling up dinner or changing a diaper. With five color-changing accents, the speaker looks great inside the house or in the yard.

