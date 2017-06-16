This award embodies our organization's commitment to delivering outstanding retail services to our customers.

Factory Expo Home Centers, the nation's sales leader in manufactured, mobile, and park model homes, has been honored with the Champion Home Builders, Inc. 2017 Top Retailer Award in recognition of the performance exhibited by their Athens, Texas sales center. The award was presented this past March at the 2017 Tunica Manufactured Housing Show, the industry’s largest event in North America, held in the resort community of Tunica, Mississippi.

Jim Breen, President and CEO of Factory Expo Home Centers shared insight into the company’s award-winning efforts. “We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as Top Retailer. This award embodies our organization's commitment to delivering outstanding retail services to our customers. We are thankful for our relationship with Champion and look forward to a bright future with continued success!”

Factory Expo Home Centers’ customer experience begins with a guided factory tour led by a professional housing consultant providing the homebuyer a behind-the-scenes look at how manufactured homes and park models are built. Afterwards, the customer is invited to visit the onsite fully-furnished model village and browse the extensive selection of models and features before being matched with their dream home.

For more information on Factory Expo’s Athens, Texas sales center, visit FactoryExpoDirect.com and ParkModelsDirect.com/AT

Factory Expo Home Centers is the nation’s largest independently owned retailer specializing in factory located model village sales centers. Established in 1999 and with over 16,000 happy homeowners, the company sells and ships manufactured homes, mobile homes, and park model RV homes factory direct, coast to coast, nationwide. To learn more about Factory Expo Home Centers and its home offerings, visit FactoryExpoHomes.com

Champion Home Builders, Inc. is recognized as a leader in the manufactured housing industry and one of the largest modular homebuilders in North America. To learn more, visit ChampionHomes.com

