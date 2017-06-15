Aloe Gloe, organic Aloe water, partners with SURFER to reach like-minded health conscious consumers. Partnering with SURFER was a natural fit for Aloe Gloe considering the commonalities of our health conscious consumers.

Aloe Gloe, a fast-growing line of certified organic Aloe water, is excited to be partnering with SURFER, the premier brand and foremost authority on surf culture, to strategically reach a like-minded audience of consumers seeking a natural and healthy lifestyle.

SURFER was founded in 1960 and takes pride in maintaining its reputation as “the bible of the sport” of surfing. Aloe Gloe’s leadership in the Aloe water market and the passion behind the brand further solidifies the collaboration.

“Partnering with SURFER was a natural fit for Aloe Gloe considering the commonalities of our health conscious consumers,” said Dino Sarti, co-founder and CEO of Aloe Gloe. “We’re thrilled to work with SURFER to have added visibility in stores, in print and online to expand our audience and engage with existing fans of Aloe Gloe.”

Aloe Gloe is a refreshing beverage and is the only premium, organic, kosher, Project Non-GMO verified, and gluten-free Aloe water on the market. Available in four refreshing flavors – Crisp Aloe, Coconut, Lemonade, and White Grape – Aloe Gloe is inherently low in sugar and locally sourced and produced in Southern California.

“Our partnership with Aloe Gloe is a great fit for the SURFER brand as it inspires our community of brand enthusiasts to live a healthy lifestyle and stay hydrated,” said Tony Perez, General Manager of SURFER. “Aloe Gloe comes in good taste and good health, making it the perfect beverage for conscious surfers.”

Custom Aloe Gloe and SURFER bottles are currently on shelves at retailers across the country, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, ShopRite, and 7-Eleven locations. The partnership is also being promoted via SURFER’s print and online publications.

“Identifying this licensing and collaborative marketing partnership with Aloe Gloe is a win-win and allows us to leverage our unparalleled media network to expand the awareness and showcase the product benefits of Aloe Gloe,” said Norb Garrett, EVP/GM, Sports & Entertainment Group at The Enthusiast Network. “Aloe Gloe is a quality beverage for the surfer enthusiast community where healthy rehydration is part of their daily active lifestyle.”

For more information on where to purchase Aloe Gloe, please visit aloegloe.com and track the hashtag #GloeFromWithin for daily inspiration. To learn more about SURFER, please visit surfer.com.

About Aloe Gloe™

Aloe Gloe™ is the premium and only USDA certified organic, Project Non-GMO verified and gluten-free Aloe water on the market. Founded in 2011 by the 20-year beverage industry veterans of LA Libations, Dino Sarti, Danny Stepper and Pat Bolden, and headquartered in Southern California, Aloe Gloe has achieved a rapidly growing distribution footprint in the United States through its strategic partnership with Coca-Cola. The thirst-quenching beverages are locally sourced and produced and currently available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, ShopRite, 7-Eleven and Amazon.com. For more information on Aloe Gloe, visit aloegloe.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Enthusiast Network (“TEN)

TEN: The Enthusiast Network is the world's premier transmedia network of enthusiast brands, such as MOTOR TREND, AUTOMOBILE, HOT ROD, SURFER, TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING, and GRINDTV. With more than 60 websites, 50 publications, 50 annual events, the Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand service, as well as the world's largest automotive and action/adventure sports media platforms, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.