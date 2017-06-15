These manufactured home rent and occupancy reports track 162 “All Ages” and “55+” communities encompassing a total of 29,948 homesites.

Datacomp, publisher of JLT Market Reports and the nation’s #1 provider of manufactured housing market data, today announced the publication of its June 2017 manufactured home community rent and occupancy reports for seven new markets in Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina and Virginia.

Recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis for more than 20 years, JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on communities located in 131 major housing markets throughout the United States, including the latest rent trends and statistics, marketing programs and a variety of other useful management insights.

Datacomp’s manufactured housing market data published in the June 2017 JLT Market Reports includes many of the major markets for the four states. Together, these manufactured home rent and occupancy reports track 162 “All Ages” and “55+” communities encompassing a total of 29,948 homesites.

Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report published by Datacomp includes detailed information about investment grade communities in the major markets, including number of homesites, occupancy rates, average mobile home community rents and increases, community amenities, vacant sites, and repossessed and inventory homes.

JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by number of homesites, occupancy rates and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of June 2017 rents and occupancy rates to June 2016, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to present date in most markets.

The new market reports cover the metro areas of Ames and Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Neb.; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Richmond and Virginia Beach, Va.

The June 2017 JLT Market Reports for Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina and Virginia are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426. Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed decisions.

About JLT Market Reports

For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 131 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills and expertise with Datacomp, the industry’s oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit the Datacomp website.