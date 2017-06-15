Our team prioritizes giving back to our community and creating connections with other organizations in the area, and this event provides us with an opportunity to do both.

Stratosphere Networks will sponsor the 11th Annual Milton and Ruthel Weiss Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, June 19 to benefit the Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School in Skokie, Illinois. The event will take place at the Highland Park Country Club.

The outing will involve two tiers of golfers – one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Registration will take place from 7 to 7:45 a.m. for the first tier, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. For the second tier, registration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. The event will also include a breakfast starter from 7-8 a.m., a networking lunch buffet from 12-1:30 p.m., and a BBQ dinner following the afternoon tour.

“Hillel Torah Day School greatly appreciates Stratosphere Networks' generous sponsorship at our Annual Milton and Ruthel Weiss Memorial Golf Outing,” said Ed Plotkin, director of development for Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School. “The funds raised from this event help allow our school to continue offering excellence in education to our students in a 21st Century learning environment.”

Hillel Torah is a Modern Orthodox, co-educational Jewish day school and a partner of the Jewish United Fund. The school promotes a lifelong commitment to Medinat Yisrael and the Jewish people, in addition to facilitating academic achievement in both Judaic and general studies.

“We’re happy to support Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School by sponsoring the golf outing,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Stratosphere Networks. “Our team prioritizes giving back to our community and creating connections with other organizations in the area, and this event provides us with an opportunity to do both.”

Stratosphere is a Chicago-based IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive services and solutions to meet the needs of businesses across all industries. The company provides full maintenance services and support, including disaster recovery, business continuity, desktop support, remote and on-site support, proactive network monitoring, and ongoing maintenance services.

For more information about the Milton and Ruthel Weiss Memorial Golf Outing, visit the Hillel Torah website.

