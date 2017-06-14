CirrusOne to Sponsor Salesforce World Tour Chicago

CirrusOne, a leading multi-vendor quote-to-cash (QTC) consulting and implementation firm that maximizes sales efficiency and increases QTC time-to-value for organizations worldwide, will be sponsoring Salesforce World Tour Chicago, on June 15, 2017, at McCormick Place. As a gold sponsor, CirrusOne will exhibit at the event in the Customer Success Expo.

Attendees can visit the firm’s booth to learn more about CirrusOne’s complete range of QTC and configure-price-quote (CPQ) service offerings and how it works with customers to simplify and expedite the implementation of these complex software solutions. The firm will also demonstrate its unique and proven methodologies in how it approaches professional services and how this framework is resulting in increased customer success rates.

Rather than simply serving as a systems integrator, CirrusOne prides itself in providing a high value collaborative approach, helping Salesforce customers fully optimize their CPQ implementation to improve sales processes and their overall business.

The firm has also adopted the PS Principles framework which involves a commitment from CirrusOne’s executives, architects and developers to implement and then deliver continuing best practices in project oversight, operations, reuse of intellectual property and employee development. This approach to proactive quality service has led to a 100 percent customer referenceability rate and significantly better odds of a successful project outcome.

About CirrusOne

