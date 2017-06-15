ThinkHub ThinkHub is designed to support the many different programs and platforms of today’s workforce.

T1V announces it will showcase ThinkHub’s new videoconferencing capabilities at InfoComm17. ThinkHub, the interactive software company’s collaboration software as a service, is a powerful collaboration tool that is transforming the way people communicate. In its continued focus on simplifying the process of collaboration, T1V ThinkHub offers a highly visual, engaging tool that teams can utilize both in-room and out-of-room.

ThinkHub is designed to support the many different programs and platforms of today’s workforce. In this vein, ThinkHub videoconferencing works with the systems organizations already have in place - allowing for integration with hardware-based systems, such as Cisco and Polycom, and now also supporting web-based applications, such as Skype for Business and WebEx. Skype for Business and WebEx are now accessible through the ThinkHub main navigation and enable participants to view remote participants’ screen and/or camera feed.

What’s more, AirConnect View, a new feature offered through T1V’s AirConnect mobile application, allows remote users to view the interactive ThinkHub Canvas no matter where they are in the world from their laptop, tablet, and/or smartphone. AirConnect supports all macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux devices.

ThinkHub MultiSite, which offers real-time, remote collaboration sessions and session sharing across the entire organization, continues to provide built-in videoconferencing capabilities that enable MultiSite users to collaborate while sharing the same digital Canvas.

Additional ThinkHub 4.1 release updates include Stylus Mode, which immediately distinguishes between finger and stylus touch interactions, allowing for different user behaviors. For example, when using a finger to touch the Canvas, users can move objects around the Canvas. With a stylus, ThinkHub users can write and annotate on the Canvas. Also included in the 4.1 bundle is ThinkHub cropping, so users can now zoom and crop Canvas content to focus on particular areas of interest.

TouchControl™, which allows you to control your connected Mac and Windows laptop from the ThinkHub Canvas, which was previously only available via the T1V AirConnect App, is now available as a hardline input connected directly to your ThinkHub display.

ThinkHub 4.1 is currently in beta, with public release scheduled for July.

Experience ThinkHub Videoconferencing and its latest 4.1 software updates at InfoComm17 in T1V Booth 2081. Visit http://www.t1v.com/InfoComm17 to schedule a demo at the show, or contact us at hello(at)t1v(dot)com to learn more.

About T1V

T1V is an interactive software company specializing in multitouch, multiuser applications for enterprise, education, and live events. The company’s ThinkHub collaboration software features BYOD (bring your own device) technology, designed to support the many devices, programs and platforms of today’s workforce. T1V’s suite of collaboration software represents total meeting room solutions that are replacing much of the hardware we equate meeting room technology with today.

T1V seeks to simplify the complex, creating solutions that don’t replace existing workflows, but that support and streamline them.

To learn more, visit t1v.com or stop by InfoComm17 Booth 2081 June 14-16 2017 to start the conversation.