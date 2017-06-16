Being involved with this show gave us the opportunity to educate millions of viewers about how they, too, can enjoy the benefits of a water-efficient irrigation system. -- Ray Peppiatt, Rain Bird Consumer Products Division

Rain Bird recently partnered with mini-series “Military Makeover," airing on Lifetime TV, to help create a beautiful, water-efficient landscape for U.S. Army veteran Zeke Crozier and his family of Overland Park, Kan. While serving in Afghanistan, Crozier was injured and still suffers from equilibrium issues and PTSD.

“Sponsoring a Military Makeover episode was a great way for Rain Bird to support a military veteran while sharing tips for designing today’s modern irrigation system,” said Ray Peppiatt, marketing manager for Rain Bird’s Consumer Products Division. “We pride ourselves on the fact that our products save water and money in the pursuit of beautiful, healthy landscapes. Being involved with this show gave us the opportunity to educate millions of viewers about how they, too, can enjoy the benefits of a water-efficient irrigation system.”

Created by the producers of Lifetime’s popular “Designing Spaces” show, also airing on Lifetime, “Military Makeover” is dedicated to giving back to veterans of the U.S. military and their families. With help from decorators, designers, landscapers and other home renovation experts, the show’s host, retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant R. Lee Ermey makes a positive difference on the lives of military families across the nation.

Landscape contractor Tom Horn and his team from All-n-One Outdoor Solutions in Jefferson City, MO professionally installed the Croziers’ new irrigation system. The system features Rain Bird’s 42SA rotors, 1800 Series sprays with HE-VAN nozzles, drip irrigation and the new ST8-WiFi smart irrigation timer. This timer can connect with a home’s Wi-Fi network, making it possible to use a companion Rain Bird app to adjust irrigation schedules and troubleshoot remotely from the convenience of a mobile phone or tablet. The timer can also automatically adjust watering schedules based on actual local weather conditions for the ultimate water savings.

“We’ve installed Rain Bird products for many years,” Horn said. “They’re easy to install and reliable, so the Croziers can enjoy minimal future maintenance.”

The Croziers’ three-part series on “Military Makeover” will air on Lifetime on Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in June and July. The first episode will appear on June 9 and re-air on June 16, and the second episode will run on June 23 and re-air on June 30. The final episode is scheduled for July 7, re-airing on July 14. Visit http://www.militarymakeover.tv for more information.

To learn more about Rain Bird and its many water-efficient products for residential, commercial, golf and agricultural irrigation, visit http://www.rainbird.com.

ABOUT RAIN BIRD:

Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents worldwide, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely. Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-art manufacturing assembly facilities in the United States, China and Mexico. http://www.rainbird.com.