4 Wheel Parts “Round Up” Campaign Raises More Than $30,000 for ORBA

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, presented a check in the amount of $30,872 to the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA) as part of its “Round Up” charitable fundraising initiative. The “Round Up” initiative served to raise funds to support the foundation’s goals of promoting, preserving and expanding meaningful off-road recreation on public and private land. Led by 4 Wheel Parts Regional Manager, Jeremy Komorn, the full roster of 80 stores across North America supported the successful campaign by providing customers the option of rounding up to the next dollar at checkout with the proceeds to be directly contributed to ORBA.

The Off Road Business Association is an International Trade Association, comprised of member businesses ranging from large, international corporations to rural family run businesses. ORBA provides leadership and advocacy for the preservation of motorized access and the future of off-highway vehicles.

“With their dedication to ensuring that the off-road industry maintains a voice at the local, state and federal level, ORBA is performing crucial work as they continue protecting people’s opportunities to enjoy recreational off-roading,” said 4 Wheel Parts President and CEO, Greg Adler. “Off-road activities are important to our customers and we are grateful to them that they have shared in our objective of supporting this cause that is so important to us all.”

All monies collected were directed to the nonprofit trade organization to further their objectives. The presentation was made this past Friday at the Light Truck Accessory Alliance (LTAA) meeting and luncheon held at the Ontario Convention Center by LTAA Chair, Kathryn Reinhardt and 4 Wheel Parts executives, Brent Goegebuer and Sam Cervantes.

“For nearly two decades 4 Wheel Parts and its subsidiary companies have been passionate supporters of ORBA,” said ORBA President and CEO, Fred Wiley. “Several years ago, Greg Adler stepped up and became an ORBA board member and shortly after that, he was elected chairman. In addition to his active participation in our endeavors, this contribution is an example of how Greg and 4 Wheel Parts’ passion for the off road world furthers our collective efforts to preserve accessibility to the public private lands we off-roaders enjoy.”

For more information about the Off-Road Business Association, make a donation or to become a member please visit http://www.orba.biz.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 79 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, suspension products and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.